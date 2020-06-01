American Fidelity Names 2020 Teacher Fellowship Recipients
Our goal is to help provide teachers with knowledge and ideas they can use to spark interest in STEM for their students and teach problem solving and logic, abilities that are vital.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eight STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) teachers will join the IT team at American Fidelity this summer as part of the AF Teacher Fellowship. The teachers will receive a corporate salary for the summer, a $2,000 stipend for their classroom and skills to take back to their students to help them pursue STEM careers in the future.
This year’s program will look a little different from the two previous years, with teachers joining the team remotely due to COVID-19.
“I’m excited that we have the technology and creativity to make this program work virtually this year,” said Diana Bittle, chief information officer at American Fidelity. “Our goal is to help provide teachers with knowledge and ideas they can use to spark interest in STEM for their students and teach problem solving and logic, abilities that are vital no matter what career the student pursues.”
The 2020 AF Teacher Fellows are:
• Kurt Kaya, Kingfisher Public Schools, Kingfisher High School, fifth-12th grade tech and engineering
• Ronda Boston, Putnam City Schools, Coronado Heights Elementary, fifth grade science and robotics
• Brady Todd, Mid-Del School District, Midwest City High School, math
• Katina Dyer, Paden Schools, Paden High School, K-12 science and STEM director
• Jessica Foley, OKC Public Schools, STEM innovator and science
• Jeongwoo Lee, OKC Public Schools, Classen School of Advanced Studies Middle School, seventh grade pre-algebra and Algebra
• Nate Ware, Mustang Public Schools, Mustang Middle School, seventh grade reading, writing, robotics coach
• Jennifer Wright, Edmond Public schools, Will Rogers Elementary, fifth grade math, science, reading and social studies
“I teach bio, not computers, but the logic behind programming is very important and I can create lessons to teach logic based on what I’ve learned about programming at American Fidelity,” said Miranda Hannon, biology and environmental science teacher and AF Teacher Fellow 2019.
Hear from more of last year's participants.
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1.5 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, auto retail and healthcare industries. More information can be found at americanfidelity.com.
American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's 50© top performing life-health insurance companies.
American Fidelity is currently recognized as one of the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, as selected by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine.
Fortune magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute selected the Company for several other awards, including: Best Workplaces for Millennials and Best Workplaces for Women.
In addition, PEOPLE magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute named American Fidelity one of their 50 Companies That Care. Computerworld selected American Fidelity as one of the Best Places to Work in IT.
