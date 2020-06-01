Commercial Doors Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $61 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

This industry research report covers the global commercial doors market size and growth, share, trends, drivers, and vendor analysis.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial doors market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. In Europe over 300 vendors constitute 60% of the market, the remaining share is held and distributed among over 4,900 small-scale businesses thereby, softening the already fragmented global doors market.

2. APAC is the largest and fastest growing market for commercial doors and accounted for a market share of 35% in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% by 2025.

3. The global commercial doors market is expected to grow 1.25x from 2019 to 2025, at a CAGR of around 4%.

4. The mushrooming coworking spaces are boosting the demand for commercial doors. There is a potential of over 800,000 doors in coworking and other flexible workspaces by 2022.

5. Vendors must include thermally efficient door variants in their portfolio for North America and Europe.

6. India and South East Asia have high opportunities for glass doors in new corporate offices.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by material, type, installation, operation, end-user, and geography.

• Competitive Landscape – Profile of 4 key vendors and 29 other vendors.

Commercial Doors Market – Segmentation

• Metal doors have a higher share among end-users, which require safety as well as sturdiness. Some of the factors, which are expected to drive the demand are the increase in non-residential and commercial construction, the rise in demand from consumers for renovation and retrofit projects.

• Hinged doors are the most preferred products, which contributed over $24 billion to the commercial doors market in 2019. They can be made from a variety of materials such as timber, fiberglass, and aluminum.

• Renovation and retrofit projects are the major end-users for replacement doors. APAC and Europe lead the segment as a majority of the existing commercial building stock lacks energy-efficiency infrastructure.

Market Segmentation by Material

• Wood

• Metal

• Plastic

• Glass

• Fiberglass

Market Segmentation by Type

• Hinged

• Sliding

• Revolving

Market Segmentation by Installation

• New Construction

• Replacement

Market Segmentation by Operation

• Manual

• Automatic

Market Segmentation by End-user

• Corporate Offices

• Hospitality

• Retail Spaces

• Educational Institutes

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Others

Commercial Doors Market – Dynamics

The expansion of spaces in the commercial sector is witnessing a boost due to a considerable demographic shift in consumer base. Over the last three decades, about 1 billion people are estimated to have come out of extreme poverty. This has shaped the usual way of living and promoted urban living standards in developing nations. The UN estimates that by 2050, two-thirds of the global population is likely to live in urban areas. This emphasis on rapid urbanization is likely to push construction across the globe. The rise in the construction of commercial spaces drives the market for commercial doors. Hence, the market is expected to witness high demand for innovative door systems instead of mere hinged plyboard panels.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Growing Tourism and Hospitality Sector

• Emergence of Coworking and High-Tech Infrastructure

• Enhancements in Door Manufacturing Technologies

• Rising Traction of Automatic and Remote-Controlled Doors

Commercial Doors Market – Geography

The Europe market is driven by the growth of new commercial buildings as well as high demand from renovations and retrofit activities. The increase in construction activities, a robust economic environment, favorable interest rates, and higher government spending on public infrastructure are the primary factors supporting the growth. The shift from housing construction to public infrastructure is expected to drive the demand in Europe during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Geography

• APAC

o China

o Australia

o India

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• MEA

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

• North America

o Canada

o US

Major Vendors

• JELD-WEN

• Inwido

• VKR Group

• Internorm

Other vendors include - Geze, ASSA ABLOY, Dormakaba, G-U, NorDan, Arbonia, Aluplast, Josko, Reynaers Aluminum, Ford Windows, Indigo, Gealan, Astraseal, Neuffer Windows + Doors, Schüco International, Profine Group, Masco Corporation, Veka, Bertrand, Aries, Gartfen, Goran, Kinex, Karo, Korzekwa, Slowincy, Weru, Rawington, and Crystal Windows.

