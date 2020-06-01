Work Begins on Two Culvert Replacement Project on Route 4009

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Cottles Asphalt Maintenance, Inc., of Everett, will begin work on a two-culvert replacement project on Route 4009 (Business 220) beginning on Monday, June 8 in Bedford Township, Bedford County.

On Monday, the contractor will begin work on the northernmost bridge over Brush Run by setting the detour signing, closing the roadway, installing erosion and sediment pollution control measures and then start the demolition of the existing structure.

Work on the Route 4009 (Business 220) culvert over Brush Run Bridge consists of replacing the existing structure with a precast reinforced concrete box culvert also with roadway approach work, guide rail and drainage upgrades. This structure is located at the Business Park entrance.

Work on the Route 4009 (Business 220) over Dunnings Creek Tributary bridge includes replacing the existing structure with a precast reinforced concrete box culvert along with roadway approach work and guide rail and drainage upgrades as needed. This culvert is located near at Beldon Road.

Two non-concurrent 6.2 mile detours will utilize Route 4009 (Business 220), Route 220, I-99, and PA 56 (Quaker Valley Road). The first detour will begin on June 8 and the second should end on August 18.

All work on this $1.4 million project is expected to be completed by October 2020. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101