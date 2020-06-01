Immune Health Supplements Market Size to Reach Revenues over $21 Billion by 2025 – Arizton

The immune health supplements market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2019–2025.

The global market for immune health supplements is expected to witness consistent growth than expected following the impact of COVID-19. The proven health benefits usage reviews, clinical based harmless ingredients and recommendation from medical councils is enforcing the consumers to take a trial as there are generally no side-effects in consuming the supplements unless it is a heavy dosage. The growth in functional foods and beverages can limit the penetration level in the market. With the market being more prominent in North America, APAC is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Arizton’s latest market research report considers the present scenario of the immune health supplements market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Immune Health Supplements Market – Dynamics

Here are list of trends and drivers that are impacting the revenues and profitability in the immune health supplements market:

• Growth in Medicinal Mushrooms

• Growth in Preventive Health Expenditures

• Growth in Organic Health Supplements

• Growth in Health Concerns

• Rise in Chronic Illness

• Growth in Probiotic Supplements

Immune Health Supplements Market – Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by ingredient, source, form, distribution, and geography.

• The vitamin segment accounted for over 26% of the total revenue in 2019. The wide availability and proven health benefits of vitamin A, D, C, K, E, and B complex in supporting the immune system is driving the segment. The sale boost in vitamin C has been high since the outbreak of COVID-19, especially in APAC, Europe, and North America. The surge is expected to continue during the forecast period as the preventive measures have been accelerated.

• Tablets are one of the conventional modes of delivery forms. The tablets segment is highly accelerated by the chewable tablets category, which is gaining momentum among children and kids. North America contributed over 32% of the total revenue in 2019, whereas Europe constituted over 26% in the segment for the same period. fruit-flavored gummies are gaining penetration among the adult segment.

• Animal-based ingredients were valued at $4.55 billion in 2019. Probiotics are expected to be a gamechanger in the immune health supplements market. Mergers and acquisitions, growing investments, government initiatives, consumer attitude toward probiotics, strong market growth opportunities in developing countries are expected to add momentum.

Segmentation by Ingredients

• Vitamins

• Minerals

• Herbal/Botanical Extracts

• Omega 3 fatty Acids

• Amino Acids

• Probiotics

• Others

Segmentation by Form

• Capsule

• Tablets

• Powder

• Liquid

Segmentation by Source

• Plant-based

• Animal-based

Segmentation by Distribution

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Drug Stores/Pharmacy

• Specialty Stores

• Online

• Others

Immune Health Supplements Market – Geography

North America was the largest market for immune health supplements in 2019, which was valued at $4.04 billion. The demand for immune supplements has been witnessing a high growth following the outbreak of COVID-19. Vendors are recommended to focus on intensifying distribution outlets that can help to maintain their market share. The growing obesity levels, high consumer awareness, and the rise in preventive expenditures are expected to fuel the growth during the period 2020–2025. In the US, there is an increasing trend among people to seek natural and organic substitutes for increasing immunity.

Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Russia

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

Immune Health Supplements Market – Vendor Landscape

The global immune health supplements market share is highly competitive with a considerable number of vendors in the market. Clinically proven formulas and scientific researches are the major differentiating factors in the market that can substantially increase the level of investment. Other functional foods and beverages are posing a threat to the consumption of immune ingredients in the supplement form. Factors such as innovations, research, competitive landscape, availability of substitutes, stringent regulations from standard bodies can further intensify the market dynamics.

Prominent Vendors

• Nutrilite

• EuroPharma

• Glanbia

• Now Foods

• Bio Tech Pharmacal

Other Prominent Vendors

• Cellderm Technologies Inc

• Usana

• Bayer

• Nutramax

• Vital Nutrients

• Seroyal

• DuPont

• Nutrigold

• BioGaia

• Renew Life

• AB-BIOTICS

• Super Smart

• Essential Formulas

• Daflorn

