NDCS staff members positive for COVID-19

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (20-71)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov

 

May 31, 2020 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Today, Director Scott R. Frakes announced that two staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) are positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The staff members are employed at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI). They are both self-isolating at home. 

Notification will be provided to those who work and live in the facility as to the new positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.

This brings the number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 14.

