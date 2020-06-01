Rumble strip installation on I-75 starts tomorrow in northern Oakland County

Contact:

Fast facts: - The 2019 project in northern Oakland County involved repairing 21 bridges on I-75 between South Boulevard and Baldwin Road. - Rumble strip installation starts tomorrow with crews closing the right lane on northbound and southbound I-75 between South Boulevard and Baldwin Road. - The single-lane closures are limited to off-peak hours.

June 1, 2020 – Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews will resume punch list work on a section of I-75 in northern Oakland County starting Tuesday, June 2. This work will focus on the installation of rumble strips on the shoulders of northbound and southbound I-75 between South Boulevard and Baldwin Road.

Northbound I-75 will have a daily right-lane closure from South Boulevard to Baldwin Road beginning at 7 a.m. and ending by 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Southbound I-75 will have daily single-lane closures starting at 9 a.m. and ending by 5 p.m. both days.

This project originally started in 2019 with repairs to 21 bridges between South Boulevard and Baldwin Road in Auburn Hills. Included in the work was the resurfacing of both directions of I-75 between South Boulevard and Giddings Road, and repairing the ramps at the Chrysler Drive and M-24 (Lapeer Road) interchanges.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.