Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 586 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,840 in the last 365 days.

Rumble strip installation on I-75 starts tomorrow in northern Oakland County

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - The 2019 project in northern Oakland County involved repairing 21 bridges on I-75 between South Boulevard and Baldwin Road. - Rumble strip installation starts tomorrow with crews closing the right lane on northbound and southbound I-75 between South Boulevard and Baldwin Road. - The single-lane closures are limited to off-peak hours.   

June 1, 2020 – Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews will resume punch list work on a section of I-75 in northern Oakland County starting Tuesday, June 2. This work will focus on the installation of rumble strips on the shoulders of northbound and southbound I-75 between South Boulevard and Baldwin Road.

Northbound I-75 will have a daily right-lane closure from South Boulevard to Baldwin Road beginning at 7 a.m. and ending by 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Southbound I-75 will have daily single-lane closures starting at 9 a.m. and ending by 5 p.m. both days.       

This project originally started in 2019 with repairs to 21 bridges between South Boulevard and Baldwin Road in Auburn Hills. Included in the work was the resurfacing of both directions of I-75 between South Boulevard and Giddings Road, and repairing the ramps at the Chrysler Drive and M-24 (Lapeer Road) interchanges.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.

You just read:

Rumble strip installation on I-75 starts tomorrow in northern Oakland County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.