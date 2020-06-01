Europe HVAC Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $78 Billion by 2025 – Arizton

Europe HVAC Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Equipment (Heating, Air Conditioning, Ventilation), Application, Geography.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Europe HVAC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019–2025.

The challenges for the market are majorly from the demand side, with varying degree of demand fluctuation across all countries and for all equipment. With HVAC being a major cost factor in the buildings constituting around 15% to 20%, the impact is expected to be severe in the year 2020. There is no uniformity in the demand variation across countries and depends on the financial stimulus, containment of COVID-19 spread, and the recovery of the construction industry (new and refurbishment).

Arizton’s latest market research report considers the present scenario of the Europe HVAC market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Europe HVAC Market – Dynamics

Here are list of trends and drivers that are impacting the revenues and profitability in the Europe HVAC market:

• End-user Variability

• Industry Consolidation Post COVID-19

• Construction Industry

• Airport Modernization

• Growing VRF Systems

Europe HVAC Market – Segmentation

Europe HVAC research report includes a detailed segmentation by equipment, application, and geography.

• The heating equipment market is characterized by intense competition. Heating products have witnessed high traction in colder climatic conditions of Europe. With a rapid rise in the requirement of more advanced heating equipment and less energy consumption, the market has seen an influx of Asia Pacific companies in the European market.

• The residential HVAC market is likely to be truncated with growth rates witnessing a reduction. Air purifier filters are expected to face higher challenges, and also other products that are dependent on replacement demand more than new demand. The demand from Germany, France, UK, Russia, is also expected to witness challenging market conditions. However, post Q4 of 2020, the market is likely to pick up traction mainly driven by smaller countries with low impact of COVID-19.

• The air conditioners segment is further segmented into RAC, CAC, chillers, and heat exchangers. The air conditioner segment is at a mature stage and has a vast addressable market in Eastern Europe. Germany and Italy are expected to witness faster growth for air conditioners on account of strong construction activities and a high volume of replacement demand in the long term.

Segmentation by Equipment

• Heating

o Heat Pump

o Boiler Units

o Furnaces

o Others

• Air Conditioning

o RAC

o CAC

o Chillers

o Heat Exchanges

o Others

• Ventilation

o Air Handling Units

o Air filters

o Humidifiers & Dehumidifiers

o Fan Coil Units

o Others

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

o Airports &Public

o Office Spaces

o Hospitality

o Hospitals

o Industrial & Others

Europe HVAC Market – Geography

Western Europe is currently facing several restraints on account of the uncertainty due to the COVID-19 crisis and strong lockdown measures. Italy, Germany, and the UK have strongly been impacted by the virus and are facing enormous economic challenges. Apart from the construction industry is profoundly affected by projects coming to a standstill, the replacement demand from existing buildings is also taken a hit. Air conditioning systems lead the Western Europe market as the temperature rises in urban cities on account of pollution, urbanization, and global warming.

By Geography

• Western Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Netherlands

• Nordic

o Norway

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Others

• Central & Eastern Europe

o Russia

o Poland & Austria

o Others

Europe HVAC Market – Vendor Landscape

The Europe HVAC market before the outbreak of COVID-19 was going through a transition period, which was mainly on three fronts – regulations, technological upheaval, and construction industry rebound in many countries. In the post-COVID-19 outbreak, the industry is witnessing a financial turmoil. The need for efficient HVAC has increased in Europe primarily driven by EU directions, objectives, and targets on the same. This has also affected the consumer trends with awareness on HVAC equipment, which have low lifecycle costs fueling higher demand in the European HVAC market.

Prominent Vendors

• Systemair

• Johnson Controls

• Zehnder

• Ostberg

• Aldes

• Bosch

• Daikin

• Samsung

• Mitsubishi Electric

Other Prominent Vendors

• LG

• Panasonic

• Carrier

• Midea

• Regal

• Raytheon Technologies

• Honeywell

• Flakt Group

• Beijer Ref

• Flexit

• Grundfos

• Swegon

• VTS

• Nuaire

• Nortek

• Alfa Laval

• Hitachi

• Lu-Ve

