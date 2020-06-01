Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TDOC Holds Mass Testing At NWCX

All inmates who test positive and are asymptomatic receive daily medical monitoring and health assessments.  Inmates who are asymptomatic will be monitored at their facilities while medical teams check daily for symptoms.

Those who may become symptomatic but don’t require additional care, such as respiratory support, will be treated in place or at local hospitals, depending on their needs.  Staff will self-quarantine and are monitored for symptoms and encouraged to contact their healthcare provider.

TDOC has delivered more than 93,000 masks for staff, inmates, county jails, and health care workers. COVID-19 disinfection and safety measures are ongoing at all TDOC facilities and TDOC is practicing recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and TDH.

For more information on TDOC’s management and response of the COVID-19 crisis, please visit our website at www.tn.gov/correction.

