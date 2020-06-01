Genesis Z & The Black Mambas to release New Single Featuring Rap Icon, Redman

Genesis Z & The Black Mambas New single "Karnivor," release date, June 5, 2020 Featuring Redman. Now available for Pre-Orders.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist: Genesis Z & The Black Mambas

Feature: Redman

New Single: Karnivor

Release Date: June 5, 2020 [Pre Orders NOW AVAILABLE]

Platforms: iTunes, Amazon, GooglePlay,

Artist’s Website: www.genesiszandtheblackmambas.com

Announcement link: https://bit.ly/3cgDOe8

Biography:

From opening for Stevie Wonder, rockin' the stage & house parties with Medusa, Anderson Paak, and Bruno Mars…before their stardom…to song pitching for Seal, Lauren Hill, and Beyonce, Genesis Z has gone back to his roots full circle. Genesis has worked with names like Dr. Dre, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, Rah Diggah, Nate Dogg, Korn, (to name a few). So who is Genesis Z?

Genesis Z, aka Genesis Ian, is a Singer-songwriter, musician, producer, and videographer from Subic Bay, Philippines. As a child, Genesis moved to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, France, and San Francisco, California. His world travels eventually led him to Wilmington, Delaware, where he studied music during the renaissance golden years of neo-soul.

In 2001, Genesis moved back to California in pursuit of his music producer career. In 2004, Kairie Cushnie, Justin Ranes, and Genesis Ian founded the music production company Labratz, where he created content for musicians, primary artist, and small businesses. He is also known for his work with his electro band De5tro who produced alongside hip-hop legend, Redman.

While part of Labratz, Genesis produced and released three mixtapes with Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, and Rah Digga. The team also produced music for Nate Dogg, Dr. Dres artist Slim Da Mobster, Kat Williams, Ty James, and many more iconic names. Genesis scored and demoed songs for Lauren Hill, Seal, Christina Milian, placements Film / Tv shows under Edmonds publishing company. During his 8-year production career, he has performed alongside Talwilk Enfield, Flipmode Squads Spliff Star, Ivis from the Wailers, XOL, Ben Kenny of Incubus, and The Roots.

In 2008, Genesis Z debuted his R&B / Soul album under moniker aliases, Genesis Ian. This led to meeting Wutangs and Lauren Hills drummer Dion Nueble. Two years later, he and Nueble founded De5tro. They have performed at over 200 venues in Southern California, opened for acts such as Stanley Clarke and Stevie Wonder.

His new band, the Black Mambas, is currently in production for his artist debut album "Karnivor" under White Lion Audio - InGrooves - Artillery Records. Together with manager Kenneth Hawkes, Genesis Z is releasing his single, "Karnivor" (featuring Redman), summer 2020, and preparing for the next great chapter in his musical journey. Genesis describes his solo music as a biography of his life, "Every song is a page, and every album is a chapter."

Available for Interviews - send request to Samsdigital.net@gmail.com | 601 389-7507