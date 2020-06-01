Gazprom Neft is deploying augmented reality technologies in managing electricity facilities

Maintenance and servicing of electrical facilities at the Gazprom Neft Moscow Refinery has been simplified thanks to the deployment of augmented reality (AR) technologies. This innovation is facilitating better control and reliability in energy systems and labour safety, as well as reducing capital and operating costs. This solution was developed by specialists at Gazpromneft-Energoservis,* and forms part of a programme to digitise facilities within Gazprom Neft’s Logistics, Processing and Sales Directorate in order to move from analogue to digital control systems and establish a single and cohesive information network. AR technologies are expected to be in use in servicing all major electrical facilities at the Moscow Refinery by 2021.

Helped by AT goggles, this new system makes it possible for specialists to access information support systems, with visual cues and tips — including equipment layouts, operating procedures and background information — being projected onto AR-goggle screens during the servicing and maintenance of electrical networks. Sequencing of tasks is also displayed on these screens by way of video instruction, meaning this material can be used later as a guidance manual in undertaking exceptional or atypical procedures, or in repairing complicated equipment.

This technology facilitates ongoing engagement between an electrical engineer and an off-site specialist, online, in undertaking change-over switching operations, repairs and troubleshooting, with the offsite specialist monitoring the engineer’s activities and ensuring compliance with safety standards. Effective engagement improves accuracy in undertaking works, and minimises the likelihood of mistakes. Once the technology has been fully deployed at the Moscow plant it will be rolled out at the Omsk Refinery.

“In working with complex equipment, critical to the plant’s power system, our priorities are workplace safety and a high quality of work in order to ensure the full reliability of the plant’s energy supply. AR technology means we can meet both of these criteria. And employees being able to engage with each other remotely has become particularly important in the current challenging epidemiological situation.” Vladimir Andreev Head, Energy Department, Logistics Processing and Sales Division, Gazprom Neft