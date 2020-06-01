Empowerment Mentor Daniela Porter Announces the Launch of “It’s Time to Manifest”

Daniela Porter's “It’s Time to Manifest” new video summit starts June 1st will bring together over twenty-five experts to share manifesting methods that work.

Dr. Nitya Prakash is a Learning & Development professional, an author of eleven books, Certified trainer, screenwriter and success coach.

Zehra Mahoon is the author of several books on the subject of the Law of Attraction and how we can control our outcomes by learning to use it properly.

Sean Si is the Editor-in-Chief of SEO Hacker, International Keynote Speaker, SEO specialist , Growth Hacker, internet marketer, copywriter and blogger.

Lee Milteer an internationally recognized Best-Selling author and Intuitive Business Mentor.

The video summit will bring together 25 experts sharing methods of manifesting by sharing amazing stories about healing and living life to the fullest.

When you shift your mind, everything is possible. The power is inside of you.”
— Daniela Porter, Energy Healer and Empowerment Mentor
SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniela Porter, an Energy Healer, and Empowerment Mentor is pleased to announce the launch of her newest project “It’s Time to Manifest” a free summit series starting on June 1, 2020. The summit series will bring together over twenty-five experts, to share manifesting methods that work. To sign up for the free summit, visit https://itistimetomanifest.com.

Participants will be hearing from experts and coaches from various types of industries who have experienced major successes in their life as they will be sharing their stories and giving away free gifts to those in attendance. Featured in the summit will be Nick Breau, the Breakthrough Specialist; Zehra Mahoon, author of several books about the Law of Attraction; Lee Milteer an internationally recognized Best-Selling author and Intuitive Business Mentor; Victoria Gallagher, a Certified Master Hypnotist, NLP Trainer, Transformation Meditation Teacher and Law of Attraction Expert; Kelly Lunt, an Angel Whisperer and spiritual coach along with many more.

Daniela is an Emmy award-winning investigative reporter who found her calling as a healer when her sister was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer. She always wanted to be a successful entrepreneur so she could provide the best possible life for her child. However, she wasn’t making the money she deserved, and she felt like God was closing the doors on her career being a reporter.

Yet, it seems like faith wants her to live both her passions. That’s why she is bringing together professionals who are sharing amazing stories about healing and manifesting, and like her, show others how they too can heal themselves through manifestation.

Daniela’s “It’s Time to Manifest” summit series is the outcome of all the hard work she has done. It’s a collection of the very best, most efficient methods for manifesting precisely what a person wants. She is driven by force bigger than herself, allowing her to find the way and opens doors required to accomplish and to achieve.

She knows that the quickest way to heal from feeling unworthy, anxiety, and grief, and feeling as a failure is to be healed. “When you shift your mind, everything is possible. The power is inside of you,” said Daniela.

Daniela is also offering, for a limited time only, a free 30-minute phone consultation to all her clients so they can begin to feel awesome about themselves and take action for their success.

About Daniela Porter
Daniela Porter is an Emmy award-winning investigative reporter and an empowerment mentor. She helps clients align with their life purpose helping them attract the lives they desire. The skills of mantras and manifestation she teaches serve a crucial role to helping the mind reset with high frequencies of energy that will allow people’s dreams to come true.

To learn more about Daniela Porter and the services she offers, visit her official website at https://itistimetomanifest.com to sign up for the summit series, or schedule a consultation. Follow Daniela on Social Media at Facebook @LovedImperfections, Instagram @daniela.porter, and Twitter @DanielaPorterMJ.

"It's Time to Manifest", Daniela Porter's new video summit starts June 1st.

