Middlesex Barracks - Domestic assault committed in the presence of a child

CASE#: 20A302161

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/31/2020 at 00:13 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Meadow St, Williamstown, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic assault committed in the presence of a child

ACCUSED: Rossignol Dery

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/31/2020 State Police responded to Williamstown for a report of a physical altercation involving a woman who had been pushed and hit by a male in the presence of their children. Upon arrival subsequent investigation led to Dery being arrested for assaulting a household member. Dery was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 06/01/2020 at 12:30 PM to answer to the offense of domestic assault in the presence of a child.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/01/2020 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.