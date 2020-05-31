Middlesex Barracks - Domestic assault committed in the presence of a child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A302161
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/31/2020 at 00:13 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Meadow St, Williamstown, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic assault committed in the presence of a child
ACCUSED: Rossignol Dery
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/31/2020 State Police responded to Williamstown for a report of a physical altercation involving a woman who had been pushed and hit by a male in the presence of their children. Upon arrival subsequent investigation led to Dery being arrested for assaulting a household member. Dery was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 06/01/2020 at 12:30 PM to answer to the offense of domestic assault in the presence of a child.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/01/2020 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.