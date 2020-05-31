Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Johnsbury/ Stolen Truck

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A402641

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                            

STATION: VSP ST Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 05/31/2020  at approx. 0020 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 25, Corinth

VIOLATION: Operating without owners consent

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                                             

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Brian Kirkpatrick

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and at approximately 0020 hours, a bucket Truck with BK Electric in red lettering on the doors was taken while parked in Corinth. This vehicle is a white 2017 Chevrolet C5500 which is currently registered with the plates 121A857. Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police and asked to speak with Trooper Jason Haley out of the St Johnsbury Barracks.

