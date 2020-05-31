St Johnsbury/ Stolen Truck
CASE#: 20A402641
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP ST Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 05/31/2020 at approx. 0020 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 25, Corinth
VIOLATION: Operating without owners consent
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Brian Kirkpatrick
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and at approximately 0020 hours, a bucket Truck with BK Electric in red lettering on the doors was taken while parked in Corinth. This vehicle is a white 2017 Chevrolet C5500 which is currently registered with the plates 121A857. Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police and asked to speak with Trooper Jason Haley out of the St Johnsbury Barracks.