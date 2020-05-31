Herbie J Pilato Chronicles Retro Pop-Culture Icons In Twin TV Tomes

Glamour, Gidgets and the Girl Next Door Writer/producer Herbie J Pilato Dashing, Daring and Debonair

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The darling Donna Douglas who with both gusto and grace played Elly May Clampett, the diamond in the rough on "The Beverly Hillbillies"…The barrier-and race-breaking performance of the distinguished Diahann Carroll as "Julia" in the same-named, first-African-American-led sitcom in TV history…The smart and sassy magic of Barbara Eden on "I Dream of Jeannie"…Lynda Carter ("Wonder Woman")…Dawn Wells ("Gilligan’s Island")…Farrah Fawcett ("Charlie’s Angels")…Suzanne Somers ("Three’s Company")…Sally Field ("Gidget"/"The Flying Nun"), Lindsay Wagner ("The Bionic Woman"), Maureen McCormick ("The Brady Bunch"), Julie Newmar ("Batman")…each of them and more are probed, prodded and paid tribute to GLAMOUR, GIDGETS, AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR: TELEVISION’S ICONIC WOMEN OF THE ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s, which is filled with insightful, entertaining and revealing biographies.

As the author of female-geared classic television biographies like Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Story, and Twitch Upon A Star: The Bewitched Life and Career of Elizabeth Montgomery, with the GIDGETS book, Herbie J Pilato chronicles as many charismatic women who have made their ‘beauty-mark’ in television. Pilato celebrates their contributions beyond aesthetic appeal and more to honor the intelligence, individual wit, and unique talent and style that each of them have contributed to television — and how that great medium in particular was utilized to introduce and showcase so many amazing and wonderful women to the world.

For exclusive and key information on TV’s top leading ladies who shattered expectations and paved the way for successive generations, GLAMOUR, GIDGETS, AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR is the number one resource and go-to guide.

Conversely, and as a companion to the GIDGETS tome, Pilato penned DASHING, DARING, AND DEBONAIR: TV’S TOP MALE ICONS FROM THE ’50s, ’60s AND ’70s.

With a Foreword by Adam West ("Batman"), and Joel Eisenberg ("The Chronicles of Ara"), DASHING, DARING, AND DEBONAIR discusses the lives and careers of classic television’s legendary personalities from in-front-of and behind-the-camera including: Ed Asner ("The Mary Tyler Moore Show"), Tony Dow ("Leave it to Beaver"), Norman Lear ("All in the Family"), Andy Griffith ("The Andy Griffith Show"), Stanley Livingston ("My Three Sons"), David Carradine and Radames Pera ("Kung Fu"), Larry Hagman ("I Dream of Jeannie"/"Dallas"), Paul Peterson ('The Donna Reed Show"), David Cassidy ("The Partridge Family"), Barry Williams ("The Brady Bunch"), John Schneider and Tom Wopat ("The Dukes of Hazzard"), Dick Van Dyke ("The Dick Van Dyke Show"), Robert Wagner ("It Takes a Thief"), Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox ("CHiPs"), Leonard Nimoy, Gene Roddenberry and William Shatner ("Star Trek"), and more.

Be they actors, comedians, singers, dancers, talk show hosts or series creators or producers, they each ignited their own particular brand of appeal and, in the process, inspired their audience to cheer them on — whatever their guise. This book explores and celebrates the men who left an indelible impression on generations.

In either case, any fan or follower of classic television or pop-culture history will find much to enjoy in GLAMOUR, GIDGETS, AND THE GIRL NEXT DOOR, and DASHING, DARING, AND DEBONAIR.

“Why is it so many books written about the entertainment industry aren’t entertaining? Not so with Herbie J Pilato’s Glamour, Gidgets and the Girl Next Door. He’s clearly in love with the business and the actresses in it and it’s a fun read to zip through. This isn’t one of those tell-all books, revealing private secrets that should’ve stayed untold — this is a positive, fact-filled celebration of the women he writes about.”

- Treva Silverman, Emmy Award winning story editor of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "That Girl"

“Herbie J Pilato’s own personal panache shines like a diamond stickpin in Dashing, Daring and Debonair — a perfectly fund and extremely addictive read.”

- Cindy Williams, star of "Laverne & Shirley"

