VSP Middlesex Barracks/DUI #3, DLS-C

CASE#: 20A302157

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: May 30, 2020 @ 1910 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kneeland Flats Road, Waterbury Vermont.

VIOLATION: DUI #3, Driving with a Criminally suspended License.

ACCUSED: Eric M. Worden

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 30, 2020 at approximately 1910 hours, Vermont State Police, conducted a motor vehicle stop on Kneeland Flats Road in the Town of Waterbury Vermont after observing a traffic infraction. State Police made contact with the operator of the vehicle, who was identified as Eric M. Worden (23) of Waterbury. Further investigation revealed that Worden was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway with a criminally suspended license. Investigation revealed that Worden was also operating a motor vehicle on a public highway while under the influence of intoxicants. Worden was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Once at the barracks, Worden was finger printed and photographed and released on a citation to appear in Washington County District Court on July 30, 2020 at 0830 hours to answer the charges of DUI #3 and driving with a criminally suspended license.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 30, 2020 @ 0830 hours.

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Yes