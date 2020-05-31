FW: Derby/DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A501926
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/30/2020 @ 2058 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 191, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Quentin Lee
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/30/2020 at approximately 2058 hours, a trooper with
the Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle on VT Route 191 in the Town of Derby,
VT for speeding. The operator was identified as Quentin Lee. Lee exhibited signs
of impairment and after an investigation was placed under arrest for suspicion
of DUI. Lee was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and was later
released on a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/30/2020 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Joshua Mikkola
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881