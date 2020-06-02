Power Yoga Workout Power Yoga Flow Home of Cardio Yoga Flow

Power Yoga Workout series continues at Heart Alchemy Yoga! Featuring yoga flow and vinyasa.

A fun and challenging power yoga class that will get your energy flowing and your body and mind feeling amazing.” — Michelle Goldstein

Heart Alchemy Yoga YouTube channel has released a new video to the Power Yoga Workout series, an all-time favorite of America's yogis, which lately has become the most requested due to/since the quarantine situation where many people are opting for an energetic but home-friendly workout.

Power Yoga owes its popularity to it's incredible benefits it has shown to have, including improvements in general flexibility, balance and physical appearance of its practitioners, plus a better blood circulation, easier breathing, faster metabolism, better posture, and, of course, a calmer state of mind.

This routine, led by renowned yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein, is a specially designed sequence of yoga poses that combines cardio, deep stretching, mindfulness, and meditation; by including high-energy fitness inspired movements, upper and lower back bending, hip stretches, breathing exercises and more, which results, in Michelle’s words: “A fun and challenging yoga flow class that will get your energy flowing and your body and mind feeling amazing.”

Quarantine yoga has been essential for those who want to keep their bodies energized and strong during the lockdown, but also seek a mental escape from this stressful situation. Heart Alchemy, one of the fastest-growing yoga channels on YouTube has now strongly positioned itself as the leader of Quarantine Yoga videos, providing free full power yoga classes designed for at-home practice, with high quality, authentic and spirited vinyasa flows to those millions upon millions of yogis and yoginis that are now staying at home.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/Q2xNBRbVlKI

View the full Heart Alchemy Power Yoga playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7NzHl2CBaZ8svRZmwXzZO16 which will be updated with a new full class each Wednesday throughout the course of the stay at home orders.

What is Power Yoga?

Power Yoga. Even if you never heard of it, odds are it’s affecting the way you think about and practice yoga. Why? Because it’s popular and athletic—the very definition of modern yoga. It’s worth understanding Power Yoga because even though it’s one of the most prolific forms of yoga in the United States, it can be difficult to define and has more names than someone running from the law.

Names of Power Yoga: Power yoga (a.k.a “Power Vinyasa Yoga,” a.k.a. “Power Flow,” a.k.a. “hot Power Yoga,” a.k.a “Baptiste Power Yoga”)

What gets overlooked is Power Yoga never meant to become what it is today. The creators saw it as a “gateway yoga” where you come for the abs but stay for the deeper prospect of yoga.

About Heart Alchemy:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 300 videos and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart-opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic, and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com