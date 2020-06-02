Special Sound Healing Sound bath with 432 HZ Crystal Bowls released featuring Guy Douglas and shot in 4K

Sound baths promote deep states of tranquility and help you attain profound meditation.”
— Guy Douglas

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Alchemy’s YouTube Channel, hosted by Michelle Goldstein, just released a new sound bath concert in the Heart Alchemy’s series of Sound Meditation videos by Guy Douglas, leader of The Sound Healing Symphony. Recorded in 4K and with 432 HZ Crystal Bowls, these videos are helping millions around the globe, relax, meditate, sleep, and reduce anxiety.

Guy, as the leader of The Sound Healing Symphony, travels around the world to spread the healing power of sound and believes in the eastern philosophy of the usage of music to help people to open their hearts.

This new 30 minute long sound bath video is meant to help you reach the deepest state of relaxation and clarity, clarity in a soothing concert of ancient Tibetan instruments, featuring bowls, gongs, chimes and more.

The video can be found at the following link: https://youtu.be/8xLhWRba8ec and check out our Sound Healing Playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=riITyQ1M6h4&list=PLZj-QAvHbG7OXfOKcmpmP-rndLSrYZSBj

About Guy Douglas:

Guy Douglas, Music director of "Sound Meditation Presents", has been working with gongs and other sound healing instruments for over 15 years.

He's been involved with the healing power of music his entire life: writing, recording, producing and performing. He believes in an the eastern philosophy of music that helps clear dormant pathways to open the heart.

Guy Douglas co-founded the original Conduit Center in 2008, the first center for sound healing on the east coast. He's also the creator of The Breathwork Sound Bath, The Gong Chair, Gong Flow Yoga and The Holistic Chamber of Sound.
Since moving to California, he's performed at hundreds of events, and gonged thousands of people- and loved every last one of them.

http://www.gongguy.com
http://www.soundmeditationpresents.com

About Heart Alchemy Yoga:
About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga at home classes, quarantine yoga classes, sound healing videos, yoga workout videos, tantra videos and meditation videos. The channel now features over 400 videos, 100,000 subscribers and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy Yoga is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

Heart Alchemy Yoga is a yoga and fitness channel focused on bringing the best of yoga to your living room. Founded by respected Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein of Santa Monica Power Yoga, Heart Alchemy aims to provide you a wide range of top notch yoga flow, power yoga and yin yoga practices, meditation and heart opening techniques. Michelle has been maintaining a daily yoga practice since 2000 and has been teaching yoga since 2004. A lifelong, dedicated student, she has also studied under a wide range of respected teachers in Los Angeles, San Francisco and India -- including Bryan Kest, Tias Little, Annie Carpenter, Jerome Mercier, Guru Singh, Erich Schiffman and others.

