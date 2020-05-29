Prime Ritz-Carlton Dallas Residence to Auction Online via Concierge Auctions and Allie Beth Allman & Associates

We’re pleased to partner once again with Concierge Auctions. Our track record together in the Dallas area is impressive.” — Listing Agent, Sanders Avrea

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located within the exclusive Tower Residences at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, 2555 North Pearl Street #202 will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Sanders Avrea of Allie Beth Allman & Associates. Previously offered for $3.495 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held June 23rd–25th via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“As the clear leader in luxury real estate auctions, I’ve partnered with Concierge Auctions as the listing agent on a number of properties over the last six-plus years, incorporating their auction platform into my own selling strategy for clients of unique, high-end properties and am also on their Advisory Board. We knew that bringing our own property to auction was not only the smart choice, but the best choice to enable us to sell on our timeline. In conjunction with our team at Allie Beth Allman & Associates, as well as my own experience directing sales and marketing of numerous high-rise luxury projects, including The Residences at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, we look forward to showcasing our property to a worldwide audience of buyers,” said Kyle Crews, Seller and President of Allie Beth URBAN and Executive Vice President of Allie Beth Allman & Associates, adding, “We’re excited to include our own sale to our many successes together and welcome the new owners to enjoy this property and its many amenities as much as we have.”

This expansive four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence showcases elegant materials and custom finishes. More like a luxurious estate than an uptown condominium, the 2nd-floor setting is surrounded by lush greenery and offers views of the resort-style pool and courtyard below.

“What makes this particular residence unique, and one of the main reasons we fell in love with this property, is its large terrace, giving it more of a home feel. Waking up to a cup of coffee overlooking the spa and trees—especially in these times—has been magical,” added Crews.

Additional features include floor-to-ceiling glass windows and doors that allow sunlight to filter throughout; a state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen and catering kitchen; custom cabinetry; granite countertops; two serene master suites with private spa baths; a full guest suite; custom closets and dressing rooms; marble flooring; custom hardwoods; two climate-controlled storage rooms; and four parking spaces. Resort-style amenities include the five-star Ritz-Carlton hotel, Spa, and Fearing’s Restaurant; resident lounge and conference room; and complimentary valet.

“We’re pleased to partner once again with Concierge Auctions. Our track record together in the Dallas area is impressive,” stated Avrea. “A merger of two units in one, Unit 202 at the Ritz-Carlton Residences offers the best of city-living with all the luxury of resort amenities—and space that is truly one-of-a-kind. You simply can’t ask for more at this prestigious building in such a highly-sought-after Uptown Dallas address.”

Located in the walkable Uptown neighborhood close to cultural sites, shopping, dining, DART transit, and downtown, just blocks from the property are Klyde Warren Park, the Dallas Museum of Art, and the Nasher Sculpture Garden and the Dallas Symphony, Winspear Opera House, and the Perot Museum are just minutes away. Walk to the American Airlines Center to catch the Mavericks or the Stars on their home turf or enjoy the services and amenities of the Ritz-Carlton. A concierge team stands at the ready to meet every need with signature Ritz-Carlton service.

2555 North Pearl Street, #202 is available for showings daily by appointment, virtual open houses, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 40 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.

About Allie Beth Allman & Associates

Since 1985, the name Allie Beth Allman has been synonymous with the best estates, high-profile clientele, and superior customer service in the Dallas luxury real estate market. Founder and President/CEO Allie Beth Allman has earned legendary status from her peers within the industry while maintaining consistent community civic leadership. Formed in 2003, Allie Beth Allman & Associates is recognized as the most productive single office residential real estate firm in Dallas and one of the fastest growing in North Texas. In 2015, Allie Beth Allman joined HomeServices of America, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. HomeServices of America, the second largest independent residential real estate brokerage firm, is known for its strength and stability, consistent with Allie Beth Allman’s high standard of service, integrity and community involvement.