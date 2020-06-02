2020 NanoScientific Forum Europe on Scanning Probe Microscopy (SPM) goes VIRTUAL. Same program. Same date.

The SPM event of the year! The vitual SPM event of the year! NSFE2020 The vitual SPM event of the year! NSFE2020

NSFE stays on-line for 2020 and invites all researchers in the field of Scanning Probe Microscopy to this virtual event! Hosted by TCD and UCD Dublin, Ireland

DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In face of the uncertain situation in Europe, the NSFE committee has decided to hold this year’s NSFE 2020 in a virtual form, giving the priority to secure the safety of our NSFE community.The forum remains hosted by Prof. Kim McKelvey, School of Chemistry at Trinity College Dublin, and by Prof. Brian Rodriguez, School of Physics at University College Dublin, who warmly invite the scientific community to this virtual event!The scientific focus lies on energy storage and nanoscale functional materials, such as organics, organic/inorganic hybrid semiconductors, nano- and biomaterials, as well as the development of novel nanometrology methods.“The Nanoscientific Forum gives us a great opportunity to present our cutting-edge electrochemical scanning probe techniques. With these new techniques we aim to improve the resolution and functionality of electrochemical scanning probe microscopy (EC-SPM), and help understand the relationships between surface structure and electrocatalytic activity in energy conversion and storage systems. I’m very excited to have this honor to host and welcome other scientists from across the scanning probe field and hear about their exciting research,” proudly comments Kim McKelvey, Trinity College Dublin.All Keynote and Contributed Talks as well as the practical live hands-on-sessions on Park Systems AFM instruments will be given online live, followed by moderated live chat rooms with Q&A sessions and live discussion. The virtual NSFE 2020 will also include E-Poster session and image contest with amazing prizes! The deadline for abstract submission ends on July 31.The flair of Dublin will also not be missed. The participants will be taken on a virtual Whiskey Museum Tour with virtual Whiskey Tasting! The Conference Treasure Box, sent via regular mail, will round up the social program of this year’s different but exciting NSFE 2020!More information: ww.live.parksystems.com/NSFE2020nsfe@parksystems.com / +49 (0) 621 490896-50Sponsored by Park Systems and NanoScientific Journal, NanoScientific conferences are offered world-wide to showcase advanced AFM applications and methodology, creating a link between research needs and technological solutions, driven by voice from the field.

Video Impressions from 2019 NanoScientific Forum Europe (NSFE) / review & interviews