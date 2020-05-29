Europe Glamping Market Size to Reach Revenues of around $1 Billion by 2025 -Arizton

This research report on the glamping market in Europe covers market sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe glamping market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Movements such as “hygge,” which focus on wellbeing, are gaining popularity. Consequently, consumers are increasingly participating in activities such as camping, meditation, and tai chi, which are becoming part of the glamping proposition.

2. Leading vendors are focusing on sustainability, wellness, health, and experience concepts, beyond simply offering a shelter with technically advanced features, comfort, and convenience to provide high-quality and curated experiences.

3. The growing preference for mobility and comfort has strengthened the likability for house-on-wheels and is driving the use of RVs, which in turn, is hurting the glamping market, especially in countries such as Germany.

4. The development of modular glamping units has disrupted the glamping category. These are easier and faster to setup and are customized to offer a one-of-a-kind dimension to the glamping experience that gives them an edge over traditional ones.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by accommodation type, end-user, land ownership, area size, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – Profile of 5 key vendors and 20 other vendors

Glamping Market in Europe – Segmentation

• Cabins are witnessing an overall growth in glamping. They have been around for a long time and have been considered a novelty. However, they are the most common form of tents used for family camping.

• With disposable household incomes rising, family holidays in Europe are increasing, thereby increasing the demand for the 4-person tent segment. As sites grew and structures became more enduring and permanent, the market witnessed growing appeal in 2019.

• The future of urban glamping looks bright as the growing number of consumers consider slipping off the urban trail to set up camps within or on the edges of city limits. Being strapped for time, the people in the region, especially the UK, are looking for ways to turn off and escape without having to travel too far.

Market Segmentation by Accommodation Type

• Cabins

• Tents

• Yurts

• Tipis

• Tree Houses

• Others

• Plastic

• Others

Market Segmentation by Area

• Rural

• Urban

Market Segmentation by Size

• 4-person

• 2-person

• Others

Market Segmentation by Land Ownership

• Public

• Private

Market Segmentation by End-users

• Consumers

• Events

Glamping Market in Europe – Dynamics

The development of modular glamping units has disrupted the glamping category. While these accommodations have been around for a while, they were less flexible and practical in the past. However, this has changed as they become easier and faster to setup, are customized to offer a one-of-a-kind dimension to the glamping experience, which gives them an edge. It is increasingly appealing to potential individual and commercial glamping owners who seek to start off a glamping business but seek expert help in designing and manufacturing a unit that exactly fits the idea of the great outdoor experience. Such innovations will propel the growth of the glamping market in Europe.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Wellness and Wellbeing Vacations Gain Ground

• Advances in Off-Grid Technology

• Diversity in Habitat Styles and Levels of Luxury

• Sustainability on Top of Mind

Glamping Market in Europe – Geography

The UK was the stand-out growth market in Western Europe from 2011 to 2016, growing at an average of 7.3% annually, while the rest of the region grew by 0.4% per annum. However, a slowing economy, gathering inflation, and consumer uncertainty have led to the decline of foreign clientele and outbound travel. France is characterized by a diverse landscape, cuisine, and culture. Nearly 9,000 campsites in the country reflect the diversity offering everything from urbane holidays to wild forests to shore camps along with a growing number of luxury pitches. The French clientele accounts for about two-thirds of the traffic on campgrounds with the rest coming from foreigners. They tend to flock to the west and north coast of France, while the south is also rich in terms of campsites, which translates to high demand for glamping.

Market Segmentation Geography

Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Nordic Countries

• Belgium

• Others

Major Vendors

• Bushtec Safari

• Canopy & Stars

• Eco Retreats

• Huttopia

• Wigwam Holidays

Other vendors include - Arena One 99, Aviemore Glamping, Bighead, BOND Fabrications, Chateau Ramšak, Concierge Camping, The Forge, The Glamping Orchard, Hidden Valley, International Camping Village Etruria, Killarney Glamping, Kudhva, Lanzarote Retreats, The Lazy Olive Glamping, Long Valley Yurts, Loose Reins, LuxeTenten, Olimia Adria Villages, Teapot Lane Luxury Camp, and Yurtcamp Devo.

