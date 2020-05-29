Interstate 180 Resurfacing Project in Williamsport to Resume

​Montoursville, PA – Work will resume on the Interstate 180 bridge resurfacing project from the Route 15 interchange to Basin Street in the City of Williamsport and Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.

On Monday, June 1, the contractor, HRI, Inc., will begin installing epoxy deck treatments on the Interstate 180 bridge structures over Hepburn Street and Basin Street. Work will take place during the overnight hours and on the weekends with alternating long-term single lane conditions in place from Friday at 8:00 PM until Monday at 6:00 AM.

This is a continuation of last year’s project that included paving of Interstate 180, the ramps associated, epoxy deck treatment, as well as the new roof installed on the pedestrian overpass.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of June in 2020.

HRI, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $3.3 million project.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

