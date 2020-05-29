Dr. Martha Latz of A Unique Therapy Center to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What has happened to our friendships as COVID-19 restrictions are lifting. According to psychotherapist, life and relationship coach Dr. Martha Latz, our personal relationships may look very different.

“Our minds are trying to balance our emotions with our experienced reality,” says Dr. Latz. “People are being more thoughtful, but also more cautious, and with that cautiousness, we become very inward focused on taking care of ourselves while we’re trying to understand what's going on around us.”

Dr. Latz is the founder of A Unique Therapy Center. For nearly 30 years, Dr. Latz has provided an emotionally supportive environment to help individuals and their loved ones navigate challenging life transitions. Dr. Latz weaves both traditional and holistic approaches to fully address the whole person: mind, body and spirit.

“When the lockdowns first began, we were hearing from people we hadn’t heard from in years. Now that we are a few months in, you might be wondering, ‘Where did everyone go?’ says Dr. Latz. “These are the feelings we can't help but feel, so it’s hard to not take things personally. Our meaningful circles are still meaningful. It's reasonable to be anxious, because it's not unique to you.”

Dr. Latz says we are all individually experiencing what is known as “disenfranchised grief.”

“Everyone seems to think the grieving process is linear: we spiral through each stage until we reach a stage of uneasiness that we can accept,” says Dr. Latz. “Everybody is grieving a loss, but this isn’t like grieving the death of a loved one. This is disenfranchised grief because there are no rules for it, no parameters, no guidance, no anchor. We're all trying to establish how to grieve while the information is changing every day.”

Dr. Latz says we each must find a way to make this experience something we are grateful for in some way. People are surprised to find they are giving themselves more compassion, which leads to more self-reflection and a deeper understanding of their reality.

“We're thinking about our past experiences,” says Dr. Latz. “There's always something to relearn and always something new to embrace.”

