Mostly Medicaid announces largest ever Medicaid virtual conference focused on Medicaid and COVID 19
Mostly Medicaid is excited to announce their Summer 2020 Virtual Conference. The conference will take place June 16-17 and June 23-24.BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mostly Medicaid - the industry leader in providing products and consulting services to Health and Human Services (HHS) agencies, health plans, managed care organizations, and information technology companies- has announced the topic and speaker panel for its 2020 Summer Virtual Conference: Medicaid as the Most Critical Part of COVID-19 Response. More than 30 speakers will cover what their health plans, state agencies and firms are doing to protect Medicaid members and deliver on the public health promise during the pandemic.
Featured speakers include Medicaid Directors from multiple states as well as C-Suite leadership from Medicaid health plans and technology firms.
The conference has 5 major tracks: State agency response, Medicaid managed care plan response, Technology solutions, Data and Analytics and Clinical topics. All sessions address the role Medicaid plays in the pandemic.
Registration is free and all sessions will also be available for viewing after the event. Register here:
https://www.mostlymedicaid.com/?page_id=13584
For sponsorship information, please contact Sarai McDowell via sarai@mostlymedicaid.com.
About Mostly Medicaid
Mostly Medicaid reaches thousands of Medicaid industry professionals, decision makers and influencers with its thought leadership publications and information sharing products. We also provide marketing and strategy consulting services for companies in the Medicaid industry, as well as premium educational content to enhance expertise for industry professionals. Mostly Medicaid offers a unique value in the Medicaid industry by focusing on data-driven business perspectives rather than policy-only or advocacy-only positions.
We began with one simple concept in mind - think of Medicaid as a massive industry. Besides the healthcare services provided to Medicaid enrollees, there are hundreds of thousands of people that process claims, build software, consult with hospitals - just to name a few segments. Those people need services and products to help them do their jobs, increase their revenues and improve their skills.
And that's where Mostly Medicaid comes in. We are uniquely positioned to reach influencers across all segments and provide them with actionable information and recommendations. We have built a brand with 10,000 Medicaid industry professionals who trust us to bring non-biased information to them.
