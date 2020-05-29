Westminster Barracks/ DUI Crash

Westminster Barracks//Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B102374

TROOPER: Ryan Miller

STATION: Westminster - B1

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 5-29-20 / 0050 Hours

LOCATION: I-91 NB MM 12, Brattleboro

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Craig Brown

AGE: 33 SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2003 Toyota Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Heavy front-end damage.

INJURIES

None

HOSPITAL: N/A

WEATHER: Light rain

ROAD COND: Wet

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 5-29-20, at approximately 0050 hours, the Vermont State Police – Westminster responded to a report of a single vehicle crash in the median on I-91 NB near mile marker 12 in Brattleboro. Upon the Trooper’s arrival there was no one with the vehicle. The operator, Craig Brown, was eventually located on his way back to the scene.

The investigation determined that Brown was travelling northbound when he left the interstate and entered the median. He continued several hundred feet through the median before striking the guardrail on the edge of the southbound lane. The vehicle sustained heavy damage to the front end.

It was determined that the operator was under the influence of alcohol. He was brought back to the Westminster State Police barracks for processing. State Police were assisted by Brattleboro Fire Department, Brattleboro Police Department, Rescue Inc and State Police K9.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 08/04/20 0800 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y