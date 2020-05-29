Westminster Barracks/ DUI Crash
Westminster Barracks//Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B102374
TROOPER: Ryan Miller
STATION: Westminster - B1
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 5-29-20 / 0050 Hours
LOCATION: I-91 NB MM 12, Brattleboro
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Craig Brown
AGE: 33 SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2003 Toyota Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Heavy front-end damage.
INJURIES
None
HOSPITAL: N/A
WEATHER: Light rain
ROAD COND: Wet
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 5-29-20, at approximately 0050 hours, the Vermont State Police – Westminster responded to a report of a single vehicle crash in the median on I-91 NB near mile marker 12 in Brattleboro. Upon the Trooper’s arrival there was no one with the vehicle. The operator, Craig Brown, was eventually located on his way back to the scene.
The investigation determined that Brown was travelling northbound when he left the interstate and entered the median. He continued several hundred feet through the median before striking the guardrail on the edge of the southbound lane. The vehicle sustained heavy damage to the front end.
It was determined that the operator was under the influence of alcohol. He was brought back to the Westminster State Police barracks for processing. State Police were assisted by Brattleboro Fire Department, Brattleboro Police Department, Rescue Inc and State Police K9.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 08/04/20 0800 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y