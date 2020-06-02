Speedtech International partners with Fastenal and Bombardier to produce face shields for healthcare workers
Speedtech International steps up to supply FASTENAL & BOMBARDIER with SPEEDWRAP® Hook & Loop Fasteners for use with face shields for Medical Professionals.
Speedtech International offered their expertise, were extremely responsive and they understood the importance of the quality and speed required for the final product.”RACINE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speedtech International is supporting Fastenal to supply custom Hook & Loop SPEEDWRAP® Brand Fasteners for use with face shields for Medical Professionals manufactured at Bombardier Transit.
— Francis Laliberte - Fastenal
Mandated by the government of Quebec, Bombardier designed a Face Shield to meet Covid-19 Pandemic supply demands. Working with Fastenal to supply the materials needed for assembly, Bombardier chose Speedtech International to provide the custom Hook & Loop straps needed to offer users a custom fit.
“Right now, we're all on the same team,” says Speedtech’s Steve Pope. “We're proud to do our part with Fastenal and Bombardier so medical professionals battling COVID-19 can safely continue to help those most vulnerable. Combining our expertise and responsiveness with Fastenal’s support, this will help save lives. It is a great example of private industry stepping up and we hope to do more projects like this.”
In partnership with Fastenal and Speedtech, Bombardier plans to make and provide around 40K visors/face shields. The final assembly will be sold to the government of Quebec in Canada to help meet the needs, priority and demand for this type of PPE.
Fastenal’s Francis Laliberte reports, “It’s been a pleasure to work on this special project with Speedtech International. They offered their suggestions and expertise, were extremely responsive and they understood the importance of the quality and speed required for the final product. They were able to expedite the production and shipment to supply our customer in time for the assembly of these special PPE developed for the protection against the COVID-19.”
Since the initial scope was launched, Bombardier has increased its production plans and Speedtech is planning accordingly. This medical project is just one of several currently underway at Speedtech’s new Manufacturing facility in Racine Wisconsin. Speedtech’s President Chris Karnowski explains, “We are also making custom fasteners for the GM/VENTEC Ventilator Project. This is some of the most rewarding work we’ve done in my 25 years with the Company! We are all in this together, and it is an honor to do our small part.”
ABOUT SPEEDTECH INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Founded in 1994, Speedtech International Inc. pioneered the development of cable and wire management featuring hook and loop fasteners. Speedtech offers OEM’s, Engineers, Installers, Integrators, End Users and Distributors like Fastenal the most complete line of hook and loop ties, straps and cut-to-length hook & loop tape. Their product offering includes both SPEEDWRAP® and VELCRO® Brand Fasteners. Speedtech maintains the most complete line of tooling for the fabrication of hook & loop cable ties, straps and specialty fasteners. The company also offers a proprietary method of printing on hook & loop. An industry leader, Speedtech is a growing, customer-oriented company located in Racine, Wisconsin.
ISO 9001:2015 Certified.
If you need custom fasteners for a medical project related to COVID-19 or for support from Speedtech and Fastenal, contact Speedtech today at 262-635-9393 or by visiting www.speedtechinternational.com
ABOUT FASTENAL COMPANY
Fastenal Company is a supply chain business, distributing industrial and construction supplies through point-of-use inventory management. Based in Winona, Minnesota they have over 3,200 in-market locations throughout North America, Asia, Europe, and Central and South America. Each of these locations, backed by 15 regional distribution centers provide tailored inventory, flexible service, and custom solutions to drive the unique goals of local customers.
Fastenal serves their customer’s needs for Industrial Grade Hook & Loop including cable ties, cinching straps and cut-to-length tapes using SPEEDWRAP® Brand Fasteners. In 2019 and to meet greater customer demand for these reusable fasteners, FASTENAL added 155 additional SPEEDWRAP® SKU’s.
With one of the largest offerings of SPEEDWRAP® including some offered in on-location vending machines, FASTENAL is well positioned to serve the OEM, MRO and Construction markets.
