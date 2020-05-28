RE: New Haven Road Closure
This northbound lane is back open .
Ethan Allen Hwy northbound lane is closed in the area of Lime Kiln Rd due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
