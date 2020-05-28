Route 18 7th Avenue Improvements Continue Next Week in New Brighton and Beaver Falls

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work on Route 18 (7th Avenue, 7th Street) in the City of Beaver Falls and New Brighton Borough, Beaver County, will continue Monday through Friday, June 1-5 weather permitting.

Beginning Monday, single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 18 in both directions between 5th Street (Route 65) in New Brighton and 20th Street in Beaver Falls from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Friday, June 5. Crews will conduct punch list asphalt paving activities.

A. Liberoni, Inc. is the prime contractor on the $6.05 million project. The overall project is anticipated to conclude in July of 2020 which also included milling and resurfacing, guide rail improvements, and signal updates. Additional traffic safety improvements include a "road diet" (from the existing four lanes down to three lanes), curb extensions, bicycle lanes, and revised street parking between 3rd Street and 20th Street in the City of Beaver Falls.

Please use caution if traveling in this area.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

