GEMINI Founder, Harry Hayman, Set To Provide FREE Business Consulting Support, Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world gradually starts to open its doors to consumers again, these turbulent times have left many to feel unsure about the appropriate measures to be taken to develop their businesses. Although many have worked out the recipes for great meals, a significant number of companies may not be familiar with the recipe for a successful restart. Harry Hayman, President of the comprehensive marketing program, GEMINI Hospitality Consultants, along with several other distinguished hospitality affiliations is here for you! As a hospitality and management specialist, Harry has been involved in a variety of Philly startups over the years. It’s safe to say that in these tough times, Harry knows a thing or two about the immediate responses available and needed. Harry wants to be a catalyst for the reopening of businesses-not just the restaurant industry but all businesses.

As a prominent Philly businessman, Harry Hayman, has an extensive knowledge of business do’s and don’ts. Founder of Feed Philly Coalition (FPC), an advocacy group that centralizes the fight against hunger and promotes a culture of food upcycling, Harry believes that “ We need to help the world open back up”. This has lead Harry to offer a 1/2-hour free consultation where “We can bitch and commiserate for a few minutes but then we are going to get down to how you are going to pivot and move forward”. While Harry has close connections with Philly, he believes his scope needs to be extended and is providing his services to be impactful worldwide. With the help of GEMINI, Harry believes that a great marketing strategy is creative and practical, proactive, not reactive, and keeps the budget and calendar top of mind.

Harry first made a name for himself in the restaurant and hospitality industries. His impressive resume of ventures has included the Bynum HOSPITALITY Group, Gemini Hospitality Consultants, EAST COAST SALOONS & RENEGADE TACOS, and has worked with VirusSafePro (www.virussafepro.com), BestSeal (www.thebestseal.com) LifeAire, Kognition, Servesafe, SYSCO, and many others. Such years of experience have helped Harry to now offer a "complete solution" to the customer-facing companies.

While Harry's team provides "practical goods," at the end of the day what he really cares about is one’s mindset. Harry states, “Our product at the end of the day is hope”. Harry Hayman currently participates in numerous forms of community involvement, including his frequent speaking engagements, the Feed Philly Coalition, and The Philadelphia Jazz Experience, which he founded and created.



To learn more about how Harry can help you and your needs, visit https://www.geminihospitalityconsultants.com/

For more info on Harry, Call Michael on his cell at (310) 396-6090 and/or visit his website at https://harryhayman.com/

Harry Hayman is a prominent figure in Philadelphia, known for his many business ventures and charitable causes. Harry first made a name for himself in the restaurant and hospitality industries with an impressive resume of ventures that includes the Bynum Hospitality Group, GEMINI Hospitality Consultants, EAST COAST Saloons & RENEGADE Tacos. Harry Hayman currently participates in numerous forms of community involvement, including his frequent speaking engagements, the Feed Philly Coalition and The Philadelphia Jazz Experience, which he founded. From an early age, Harry Hayman knew he wanted to be an entrepreneur. At age 17, he got his foot in the door of the bar business as a dish-washer in Washington, DC. Within the next couple of years, he would rise through the ranks and work just about every job you could think of in a bar. By 19, he started Presto! Design, marketing special events at local bars and restaurants.

While gaining real-world experience working in bars, he also pursued more traditional education. After attending Radnor High School, and then American University where he earned a B.A. in International Business and Finance, he wanted to prove to himself that he could get into the prestigious Wharton School of Business in Philadelphia. Harry spent a year at Wharton studying entrepreneurial management with a minor in English, and then took a leave of absence to expand the Bynum Hospitality Group’s operations and proceeded to open several new places. He was still a long way off from his future at EAST COAST Saloons, but his path lay clear before him. By now, he was ready to truly break out on his own as an entrepreneur. He founded GEMINI Hospitality Consultants, bringing with him many of the lessons and experience he’d learned from the restaurant industry.

With the passing decades, Harry gained experience in the fields of brand activation, charity, entrepreneurship, management, and marketing promotions, building his reputation for innovation and professionalism in the hospitality and entertainment industries. GEMINI continues to be a leader in consulting, helping those who want to enter into the restaurant industry get a handle on strategies for marketing and growth. Harry, meanwhile, continues to spend much of his time involved in community organizations, including speaking engagements and other activities. From dish-washer to consulting other entrepreneurs on how to get their business dreams off the ground, Harry Hayman has done it all.