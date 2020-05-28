Archatrak Introduces Modular Deck Kits for Urban Street Seating
BOZEMAN, MT, USA, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archatrak Inc. has introduced a modular deck kit called StreetDeck for building enclosed seating areas on urban streets or pavements. The kits permit rapid assembly of completely self-contained raised decks, including all decking materials, planter boxes, protective railings and ramps.
In recent years, many cities have developed programs to encourage more activity in urban centers, for example by replacing one or two car parking spaces with small seating areas, commonly known as Parklets. These Parklets are normally established and managed by local trader associations or groups of civic-minded citizens, who are obligated to take full responsibility for their design, permit application, construction, maintenance and insurance. But the total cost of designing and building a Parklet from scratch can easily exceed $30,000, a cost which is well beyond the means of many community organizations.
StreetDeck was designed as a more affordable means of developing such urban seating, built around the concept of modular components. The basic StreetDeck structure is a raised deck covered with porcelain pavers constrained within a steel frame. The frame and the pavers are supported by adjustable height pedestals to ensure a level deck surface, irrespective of the slope of the roadway or pavement. Planters, railings and ramps are then added, either supplied by Archatrak or other manufacturers. A typical deck, taking the place of two car parking spots, is 32’ long by 6’ wide, but the modular design of StreetDeck permits the deck to be extended in both length and width as needed.
As the CEO of Archatrak, Malcolm Kay explained, ‘We wanted to create a modular deck that would be affordable for community groups, that could be easily built and disassembled as necessary in any location, but still offered the opportunity for extensive customization. Of course when we first developed the concept, we hadn’t anticipated the current Covid 19 situation. But with cities like New York closing streets and restaurants all over the country still suffering extreme hardship, many business associations are now looking at products like StreetDeck as a solution for temporary seating on closed off roadways or pedestrian malls.’
Although the Covid 19 situation has undoubtedly impacted on the expansion of the Parklet concept in its original format, until business conditions recover, Archatrak is hopeful that StreetDeck can help restore active street life in Downtown business districts, in at least some minor way and in compliance with social distancing guidelines.
About Archatrak:
Archatrak is a national supplier of porcelain pavers, wood deck tiles, pedestal support systems and outdoor amenities for both commercial and residential applications.
For more information, please visit http://www.archatrak.com/
Scott Wacker
