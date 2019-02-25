Architrex Inc. Changes Name to Archatrak Inc.

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Architrex Inc., a national supplier of porcelain pavers and decking products, has officially changed its company name to Archatrak Inc. from 1st Feb 2019.The firm’s founder and current CEO, Malcolm Kay explained: “We decided that a more unique sounding name which had no similarity to companies in the same industry sector as ours would be best in building enhanced recognition with our customers and ensuring the continued growth of our business.”The current Archatrak product range includes porcelain pavers, structural wood decking tiles , adjustable height pedestals, planters , modular decks and Ipe wood interlocking deck tiles. The company’s products are sold throughout the USA and into Canada, supplied from a principal warehouse in Jessup MD.For more information, please visit http://www.archatrak.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.