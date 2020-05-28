2020 Bay Region Flooding - Map with Photos

MDOT’s Bay Region sustained an unprecedented flooding event beginning May 19, following several days of heavy rain and multiple dam failures. At its peak, more than 20 state trunkline and local bridges were impacted by flooding, resulting in immediate closures to protect the motoring public. More than 10,000 households were evacuated in Midland County over a 24-hour period. Between May 19 and 26, five Michigan counties were declared to be a state of emergency (Midland, Gladwin, Saginaw, Arenac, and Iosco). Emergency contracts were immediately issued to help address freeways carrying the highest traffic volumes. Additional emergency contracts are underway with the goal to restore mobility to impacted communities as quickly and safely as possible.