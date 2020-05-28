Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,855 in the last 365 days.

Rep. Jared Patterson to File Bill Banning Government Tracking through Mobile Devices

member image

Rep. Jared Patterson to File Bill Banning Government Tracking through Mobile Devices  print page

by: Rep. Patterson, Jared
05/28/2020

FRISCO — Texas State Representative Jared Patterson has pledged to file legislation in the upcoming 87th Legislative Session that would ensure the protection of digital privacy rights in Texas.

Patterson issued the following statement:

I believe Texans' Fourth Amendment rights are as important as our First and Second Amendment rights, and that government tracking of cellular data and location is unconstitutional.

While I realize that the issue of digital privacy is a relatively new and grey area of law, I do not believe this question should be left for the courts to decide. We must act by entering it into state law so that there is no ambiguity.

I will file a bill in the upcoming legislative session to make it clear that in Texas, no law-abiding citizen will have his or her cell phone data tracked or collected by the government.

Patterson said that he has received overwhelming support for such an effort from his constituents, who have raised digital privacy concerns in light of the recent government expansion of contact tracing for COVID-19. Patterson emphasized that though the state government is not currently, and has no intention of, conducting cellular data or location tracking, it should be clearly stated in law that Texans will not tolerate any form of digital tracking.

contact: Brian Thornton

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E2.716

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0694

(512) 463-1130 Fax

5533 FM 423, Suite 503

Frisco, Texas 75034

(214) 494-6498

You just read:

Rep. Jared Patterson to File Bill Banning Government Tracking through Mobile Devices

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.