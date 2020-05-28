Faribault County Road 1 bridge opens over I-90 (May 28, 2020)

Highway 15 access to eastbound I-90 at Fairmont closing expected in June

MANKATO, Minn. —Motorists will be able to use the Faribault County Road 1 bridge to cross I-90 as construction crews have completed the repair work. However, the ramps to and from eastbound I-90 will remain closed as work continues on the interstate.

Motorists are also advised that the eastbound Interstate 90 ramps to Highway 15 at Fairmont are expected to close in late June for three weeks, weather permitting, for concrete paving.

Highway 15 motorists that need to access I-90 will be detoured to Martin County Roads 32 and 39 until the eastbound interchange work is complete. This is the same detour that was used for the westbound ramps last year.

The westbound lanes are currently carrying both east and westbound traffic as I-90 is being resurfaced. The project should be complete in October.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The 2019-20 project includes resurfacing the sixteen miles of both westbound (2019) and eastbound (2020) interstate lanes with concrete for a long-term fix as well as making improvements at bridges, culverts and drainage pipes. The project also includes adding interchange lighting at County Highways 53 and 1. More information and maps of the traffic impacts can be found at mndot.gov/d7/projects/i90fairmontblueearth.

Croell, Inc. of New Hampton, Iowa was awarded the project with a bid of $38,540,707.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org

