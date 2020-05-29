Crown Uniform and Linen, a Commercial Laundry Service for Massachusetts , Announces Post on Commercial Laundry Services
Crown Uniform and Linen is a commercial laundry service supporting businesses in Boston, Providence, and other large or small cities in New England.
Times change, but our goal is to make it easy for small, medium, and large businesses to manage their businesses by outsourcing their linen, uniform, and commercial laundry service needs to us.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Uniform and Linen, New England's best-in-class commercial laundry service at https://crownuniform.com/ serving Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Hampshire, is proud to announce a new post to its blog on commercial business laundry services. The post is well-timed as businesses begin to cautiously reopen throughout the Northeast.
"Times change, but our goal is to make it easy for small, medium, and large businesses to manage their businesses by outsourcing their linen, uniform, and commercial laundry service needs to us," explained Plato Spilios, Co-President at Crown. "We service the major New England states, from Massachusetts to Rhode Island, New Hampshire to Connecticut and everywhere in between. "
The newly updated post can be found at https://crownuniform.com/if-your-business-uses-linens-you-need-a-commercial-laundry-you-can-rely-on/. There, interested persons can read up on how Crown Uniform and Linen can help businesses improve their performance, especially as many begin to reopen in the new environment. Secondarily, persons interested in linen service options can also visit the informational page at https://crownuniform.com/linen-service/. The next best step is to reach out for a consultation, as a Crown Uniform and Linen specialist can analyze a company's linen, uniform, and sanitization needs and make recommendations as to how the company can help. In terms of hand sanitizer, it should also be noted that interested persons can check out the Purafier site at https://purafier.com/ which offers hand sanitizer to both consumer and business customers.
BUSINESS REVITALIZATION AND COMMERCIAL LAUNDRY SERVICES
Here is the background on this release. Businesses throughout the New England states of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Hampshire, are beginning the process of reopening. The road to the "new normal" isn't clear, but customers of Crown Uniform and Linen are reaching out to explore options for their commercial laundry services. Among those are traditional linen services and uniform rentals, as well as conversations about other new services that may arise. Beyond reading the website and blog, interested persons are urged to reach out to a consultant and start an analysis of how they might be helped.
ABOUT CROWN UNIFORM AND LINEN SERVICE
Crown Uniform and Linen Service is an eco-friendly/green, family-owned, best-in-class commercial linen service serving Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine, and Connecticut. Whether a customer is looking for the best linen service in Boston or Cambridge, Springfield or Worcester, Hartford CT or Nashua NH, Providence RI or Portland ME, or a top-rated uniform service for restaurants or food service, medical offices or healthcare, hospitals or hotels or other commercial laundry service needs such as manufacturing or education, they should visit the website at https://crownuniform.com/. Crown's commercial laundry service lets business owners focus on their business. The company even offers logo mats and mat rental services throughout New England.
