Hunters are reminded the deadline for submitting applications for the 2020 deer gun season is Wednesday, June 3.

With North Dakota Game and Fish Department offices closed to public access until further notice, applicants for regular deer gun, youth and muzzleloader are reminded to apply online through the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov, or call 800-406-6409. A service fee is charged for applications made through the 800 number.

Applicants should note that beginning this year, a general game and habitat license is required when applying for a regular gun, youth or muzzleloader deer license. If the applicant has not already purchased one for the 2020-21 season, the license will be added to their cart upon checkout. The applicant has the option of having the general game and habitat license refunded if their deer license is not drawn in the lottery.

Gratis applicants must apply online – the toll-free licensing telephone number is not set up to receive gratis applications.

Gratis applications received on or before the regular deer gun lottery application deadline will qualify for an any-legal-deer license. As per state law, gratis applications received after the deadline will be processed based on licenses remaining after the lottery. Generally, only antlerless licenses remain.