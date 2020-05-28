Route 837 West Carson Street Weekend Lane Restrictions Begin Friday Night in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing weekend lane restrictions on Route 837 (West Carson Street) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur this weekend Friday night through Sunday afternoon, May 29-31 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions on Route 837 will occur between the Smithfield Street Bridge and the West End Circle as crews conduct concrete patching according to the following schedule:

The work is part of the $6.06 million improvement project. Gulisek Construction, LLC is the prime contractor.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #