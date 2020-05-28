Work Begins on Route 1019 Ravers Run Culvert Replacement

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., of New Enterprise, will begin work on a culvert replacement project on Route 1019 (Pinchot Road) over Ravers Run beginning on Monday, June 1 in Liberty Township, Bedford County.

On Monday, the contractor will begin work which will include drainage, guiderail upgrades, box culvert placement and roadway approach work.

Current work will be done under daylight traffic control. A detour will be placed at a later date and more details will be available closer to that time.

All work on this $725,812 project is expected to be completed by September 2020. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101