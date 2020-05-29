Power Yoga Flow Quarantine Yoga at Home Home of Power Yoga

Heart Alchemy Yoga releases a Power Yoga: Total Body Yoga Flow class to Release Stress

You are forty minutes away from feeling amazing with this incredible power yoga worout!” — Michelle Goldstein

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Goldstein, yoga expert and instructor (and co-founder of Heart Alchemy Yoga) will release a 40 minute power yoga workout, part of Heart Alchemy’s quarantine yoga YouTube series for yoga at home.

Power yoga has become very popular within American yogis, due to its particularly intense and dynamic pose sequences, which are inspired by classical yoga and high energy fitness. This full body yoga flow practice includes standing poses, balancing poses, arm balances, hip stretches, back bending, hamstrings and meditation, in order to help practitioners achieve a meditative mind, especially important during the quarantine times when over 100 million people worldwide have been forced to relinquish their yoga studios and communities.

Heart Alchemy, one of the fastest-growing yoga channels on YouTube has now strongly positioned itself as the leader of Quarantine Yoga videos, providing free full power yoga classes designed for at-home practice, with high quality, authentic and spirited vinyasa flows to those millions upon millions of yogis and yoginis that are now staying at home.

Michelle said about this video: “You are forty minutes away from feeling amazing!”, which is exactly what everyone needs in these tough times, whether you are an experienced yoga practitioner or not, wellness is our common purpose.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/TYaXJlESUt0

View the full Heart Alchemy Power Yoga playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7NzHl2CBaZ8svRZmwXzZO16 which will be updated with a new full class each Wednesday throughout the course of the stay at home orders.

About Heart Alchemy:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 300 videos and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart-opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic, and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

Power Yoga Workout : Total Body Yoga Flow