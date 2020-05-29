Heart Alchemy Yoga releases a Power Yoga: Total Body Yoga Flow class to Release Stress

Total Body Power Yoga Yoga Practice

Power Yoga Flow

Quarantine Yoga at Home

Quarantine Yoga at Home

Heart Alchemy Yoga

Home of Power Yoga

Heart Alchemy Yoga releases a Power Yoga: Total Body Yoga Flow class to Release Stress

You are forty minutes away from feeling amazing with this incredible power yoga worout!”
— Michelle Goldstein

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Goldstein, yoga expert and instructor (and co-founder of Heart Alchemy Yoga) will release a 40 minute power yoga workout, part of Heart Alchemy’s quarantine yoga YouTube series for yoga at home.

Power yoga has become very popular within American yogis, due to its particularly intense and dynamic pose sequences, which are inspired by classical yoga and high energy fitness. This full body yoga flow practice includes standing poses, balancing poses, arm balances, hip stretches, back bending, hamstrings and meditation, in order to help practitioners achieve a meditative mind, especially important during the quarantine times when over 100 million people worldwide have been forced to relinquish their yoga studios and communities.

Heart Alchemy, one of the fastest-growing yoga channels on YouTube has now strongly positioned itself as the leader of Quarantine Yoga videos, providing free full power yoga classes designed for at-home practice, with high quality, authentic and spirited vinyasa flows to those millions upon millions of yogis and yoginis that are now staying at home.

Michelle said about this video: “You are forty minutes away from feeling amazing!”, which is exactly what everyone needs in these tough times, whether you are an experienced yoga practitioner or not, wellness is our common purpose.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/TYaXJlESUt0

View the full Heart Alchemy Power Yoga playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7NzHl2CBaZ8svRZmwXzZO16 which will be updated with a new full class each Wednesday throughout the course of the stay at home orders.

About Heart Alchemy:
About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 300 videos and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart-opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic, and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

Darren kramer
Heart Alchemy Yoga
+1 323-931-5050
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Power Yoga Workout : Total Body Yoga Flow

You just read:

Heart Alchemy Yoga releases a Power Yoga: Total Body Yoga Flow class to Release Stress

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Press Contact
Darren kramer
Heart Alchemy Yoga
+1 323-931-5050
Company Details
Heart Alchemy Yoga
1812 Capetown Cir
Costa Mesa, California, 92627
United States
+1 323-931-5050
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

http://heartalchemyyoga.com Heart Alchemy Yoga is a yoga and fitness channel focused on bringing the best of yoga to your living room. Founded by respected Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein of Santa Monica Power Yoga, Heart Alchemy aims to provide you a wide range of top notch yoga flow, power yoga and yin yoga practices, meditation and heart opening techniques. Our focus includes the following: power yoga, yoga workout, beginners yoga, yoga flow, meditation, yoga class yoga at home, yoga for weight loss and much more! About Michelle Goldstein: Michelle has been maintaining a daily yoga practice since 2000 and has been teaching yoga since 2004. A lifelong, dedicated student, she has also studied under a wide range of respected teachers in Los Angeles, San Francisco and India -- including Bryan Kest, Tias Little, Annie Carpenter, Jerome Mercier, Guru Singh, , Erich Schiffman and others. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7PZVKOUKi4yxpt0FNCgqB15

Heart Alchemy Yoga and Meditation

More From This Author
Heart Alchemy Yoga releases a Power Yoga: Total Body Yoga Flow class to Release Stress
New 60 minute Bikram Yoga Class (hot yoga) for YouTube ft. Maggie Grove released by Heart Alchemy
Gentle Yoga Class Series helps YouTube Audience Chillout
View All Stories From This Author