Middlesex Barracks/False Pretenses & Petit Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A302115
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 5/28/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Orange Reservoir
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny/False Pretenses
ACCUSED: Kelly Ingram
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
VICTIM: Tristan Matthew
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/27/2020, Matthew contacted the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks in regards to an incident that occurred in the evening of 5/26/2020. Matthew reported while his vehicle was parked at the Orange Reservoir near the intersection of Reservoir Road, and Partridge, Rd in Orange, VT, his wallet was stolen out of his vehicle. Investigation revealed Ingram stole the wallet and was later captured on video surveillance using Matthew's debit card to make purchases at conveniences stores in the area. Ingram was subsequently issued a citation and released. Ingram is scheduled to appear in Orange County court to answer for the charges of Petit Larceny and False pretenses.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/15/2020 0830 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
