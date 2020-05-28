Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/False Pretenses & Petit Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A302115

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross                            

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 5/28/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Orange Reservoir

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny/False Pretenses

 

ACCUSED: Kelly Ingram                                              

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

 

VICTIM: Tristan Matthew

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/27/2020, Matthew contacted the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks in regards to an incident that occurred in the evening of 5/26/2020. Matthew reported while his vehicle was parked at the Orange Reservoir near the intersection of Reservoir Road, and Partridge, Rd in Orange, VT, his wallet was stolen out of his vehicle. Investigation revealed Ingram stole the wallet and was later captured on video surveillance using Matthew's debit card to make purchases at conveniences stores in the area. Ingram was subsequently issued a citation and released. Ingram is scheduled to appear in Orange County court to answer for the charges of Petit Larceny and False pretenses.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/15/2020 0830 hours        

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

 

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov

 

