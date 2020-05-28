Long-Term Traffic Control Remains in Place on Atherton Street

State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing an update on its North Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College. Work remaining on this project is scheduled to be completed over the next month and includes installing new drainage, curb, sidewalk, curb ramps, and performing signal upgrades. The remaining area will then be overlaid with asphalt pavement.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Overall work has included relocation of numerous utility lines, relocation of sewer and water lines, drainage improvements, curbing, sidewalks, ADA ramps, traffic signal upgrades, new concrete median, and paving.

The project page for this work can be found at www.penndot.gov/AthertonStreet. Motorists can expect the following June 1 through June 5:  Park Avenue to White Course Drive (vicinity of Curtin Road Intersection):

 Long-term traffic control measures closing the center turning lane will remain in place. Traffic will still be reduced to a single lane in each direction while work is being performed. Delays are expected to be minimal. When no work is taking place, two lanes of traffic will be open in each direction.  The contractor will continue to install new drainage, curb, sidewalk, curb ramps, and to perform signal upgrades while long term traffic control is in place.

Additionally, there will be flaggers present directing traffic around the work area. Traffic may be stopped for short periods of time. Please be patient and courteous to other drivers. Do not follow construction equipment into a closed lane. Drivers should use both lanes to merge points throughout the project to minimize traffic queuing and travel times through the work zone. Motorists are also reminded not to block signalized intersections when the signal is red as this prevents traffic from side streets from crossing the roadway. This is an enforceable traffic offense and could result in a citation. All work is weather and schedule dependent. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $12.8 million job. Drivers are reminded to move through work zones with caution, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

PennDOT reminds drivers that they can subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2. PennDOT encourages drivers to “Know before they go” and to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA is free, available 24 hours a day, and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl Media Contact: Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838 # # #