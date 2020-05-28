I-76 East to Close This Weekend, Next Weekend for Viaduct Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound Interstate 76 will be closed and detoured between the 30th Street and University Avenue interchanges in Center City Philadelphia this weekend and next weekend, and westbound I-76 will close at night and during the day next week for viaduct rehabilitation and repaving, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

The work schedule and locations are:

From Noon Friday, May 29, to 5:00 AM Monday, June 1, eastbound I-76 will be closed and detoured between the 30th Street and University Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia for milling and paving;

Monday, June 1, through Friday, June 5, westbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane between 30th Street and Interstate 676 in Philadelphia at 9:00 PM, then closed completely at 10:00 PM until 5:00 AM the following morning for overhead viaduct repairs. During the overnight closure, westbound I-76 traffic will exit at 30th Street and continue on Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp to westbound I-76 at Market Street;

Wednesday, June 3, and Thursday, June 4, from Noon to 11:00 PM, westbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane between the University Avenue and 30th Street interchanges in Philadelphia for viaduct paving; and

From Noon Friday, June 5, to 5:00 AM Monday, June 8, eastbound I-76 will be closed and detoured between the 30th Street and University Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia for milling and paving.

During the weekend closures of eastbound I-76, motorists will be directed to follow eastbound I-676 to southbound Interstate 95 to access I-76. Eastbound local motorists will exit at Spring Garden Street, go west to south on 32nd street, to south on Powelton Avenue, then west on 38th Street to University Avenue and 34th Street to access the ramp to I-76 east.

During the weekend closures of eastbound I-76, the Walnut Street and the South Street ramps to eastbound I-76 will be closed from 12:00 Noon Fridays to 5:00 AM Mondays. Motorists will be directed to follow local detours to eastbound I-76.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur.

PennDOT is repairing and resurfacing the I-76 viaduct under a $39.8 million contract that also includes repairs to several I-76 bridges in Montgomery County. More information is available at www.I76viaduct.com. Repairs to the Schuylkill Avenue viaduct are part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River — which is scheduled to close to all vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle traffic on Monday, June 8 — and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Chestnut Street, and between Chestnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com

