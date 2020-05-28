Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dickman Road resurfacing starts Monday in Battle Creek

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Calhoun

HIGHWAY: I-94 Business Loop (BL) (Dickman Road)

CLOSEST CITY: Battle Creek

START DATE: Monday, June 1, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Aug. 28, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be resurfacing 2.9 miles of I-94 BL between Helmer Road and I-194/M-66. The $5.1 million investment includes new concrete curb and gutter, sidewalk ramp upgrades, and railroad crossing reconstruction at Michigan Avenue near Union Street.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The new pavement will improve safety and ride quality for motorists and extend the life of the roadway. The railroad crossing replacement will improve safety, and the sidewalk ramp upgrades will improve mobility and safety for pedestrians.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: There will be daytime single-lane closures and nighttime total closures with posted detours.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.  

