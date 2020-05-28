Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-68 resurfacing in Cheboygan and Presque Isle counties to resume June 1

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES: Cheboygan and Presque Isle

HIGHWAY: M-68

CLOSEST CITIES: Indian River and Onaway

START DATE: Monday, June 1, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Tuesday, July 7, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $2.7 million to resurface nearly 18.8 miles of M-68 in Cheboygan and Presque Isle counties, from I-75 near Indian River to east of County Line Road near Onaway. This project began in 2019 but was not completed on schedule due to a labor dispute involving the project contractor and its employees.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require single-lane closures with traffic regulators.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project includes new roadside delineators, pavement markings and rumble strips.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.    

