Crua Outdoors Set to Launch a V2 of The Most Successful Hammock in Crowdfunding History
We've taken elements from our premium-level tents and incorporated them into the Koala V2. Having that level of quality in a hammock is unheard of.”ADIRONDACK PARK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crua Outdoors will release the anticipated Koala V2, a lightweight, feature-rich hammock, exclusive to Indiegogo on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Their first Koala exceeded crowdfunding records across the globe and is still the most successful hammock in Kickstarter and Indiegogo history, raising over $735,000. The new Koala V2 improves on the original with an option of a Maxx version, made to comfortably fit two people. Like the last Koala, the Indiegogo campaign allows funders access to a full-kit with early bird pricing.
No strangers to crowdfunding, this is Crua's seventh campaign, with over 10,000 backers' rewards delivered to 98 countries. The new Koala V2 illustrates everything Crua strives for- superior build quality and ease-of-setup. They pride themselves on tough, durable equipment that is accessible to all.
"We've taken elements from our premium-level tents and incorporated them into the Koala V2. Having that level of quality in a hammock is unheard of," Derek O'Sullivan, CEO/Founder of Crua Outdoors.
As soon as the first Koala rolled off the production line, O'Sullivan and his team were busy taking customer feedback and refining the hammock, working tirelessly for the last two years to build a new and improved Koala solely around customer experience.
"We've refined every stitch, every seam to make it that much better. We work really closely with our customers to ensure the creation of something which they love," says Chris Brennan COO of Crua Outdoors.
The new Koala V2 features:
- A thicker, 360 degrees bug mesh
- Multiple movable pockets, plus a hidden secret pocket
- Removable pockets, to keep the hiking weight down
- Revised drinks koozie for larger bottles
- Increased tarp size for better coverage
- The tarp is also reversible with a reflective coating
- Redesigned quilt with premium materials for extra softness
- New and better grommets to hold the spreader bars
- Lightweight aluminum carabiners instead of the use of heavy steel
- Upgraded zips which are more durable and easier to use
- The Koala V2 is perfect for hanging in the backyard with a beer or hiking through the hills on an impromptu adventure.
About Crua Outdoors: Crua Outdoors, with headquarters in Ireland and a US location in Saranac Lake, New York, was founded in 2015. Crua's founders knew there had to be a better way of getting a good night's sleep in the great outdoors. They needed a tent that was more than a tent; that was a comfortable refuge that would be warm in the winter and cool in the summer - introducing the revolutionary Crua range of high-quality insulated tents. They believe that great ideas happen when you wake up shivering in the dead of night in the west of Ireland.
Crua™ was founded by Derek O'Sullivan, an Irishman with years of experience in camping and trekking outdoors. Crua in Gaelic also means "forgiving," in the sense of being easy to manage or use. All of their tents are built to provide the most comfortable, quietest night's sleep you'll experience outside your own bedroom. When you sleep well, you camp well. FMI: www.cruaoutdoors.com
