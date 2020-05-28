Console and Associates Reveals Texting and Driving Infographic
Leading Personal Injury Law Firm Offers No Fee Promise to Victims Involved in Texting and Driving Accidents
Distracted driving now accounts for over 3,000 deaths per year, and many of the victims are teenagers who had bright futures ahead of them”NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Console and Associates, the premier, client-centered personal injury law firm, today reveals The Dangerous Truth of Texting and Driving study and infographic to expose startling statistics and extend the company’s No Fee Promise and free consultation to victims involved in texting and driving accidents.
— Richard P. Console, Jr.
With over 26 years of personal injury experience, Console and Associates has provided more than 6,000 clients with premier legal representation resulting in over $100 million awarded in retribution. Console and Associates worked in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and CM Telematics to develop an in-depth report and infographic exposing the dangers of distracted driving.
“Distracted driving now accounts for over 3,000 deaths per year, and many of the victims are teenagers who had bright futures ahead of them,” states Richard P. Console, Jr. founder and attorney of Console Associates. “The problem is also tragically common, playing a part in one in four car accidents nationwide, and yet the majority of drivers – both teens and adults – mistakenly believe they can text and drive effectively, without putting lives at risk.”
The Dangerous Truth of Texting and Driving infographic reveals the following statistics:
In 2019 alone, distracted driving was reported as a factor in 8.5% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes.
Each year, 3,000 teens die in crashes caused by texting while driving, while 2,700 teens are killed in drunk driving accidents.
Every day, 9 people are killed in distracted driving accidents resulting in 3,285 deaths per year.
55% of teenage drivers believe that they can easily manage texting while simultaneously navigating the road, even though they have little driving experience.
86% of people indicate that they would feel very unsafe if their driver was sending a text message while driving.
The complete Dangerous Truth of Texting and Driving report and infographic are available through Console and Associates: https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/the-dangers-of-texting-and-driving/
Console and Associates offers several ways to approach reducing the number of texting and driving accidents. The personal injury firm firmly believes a multifaceted solution including technological, legislative and educational efforts, need to be implemented in order to effectively prevent accidents.
Console adds, “Texting and driving affects everyone on the road. Every single driver who thinks twice about reaching for the phone when they’re behind the wheel because of this infographic is making a powerful positive choice that could save a life.”
To schedule your free consultation, please call 856-778-5500 or visit https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/.
About Console and Associates P.C.
Founded by Richard P. Console Jr. in 1994, Console and Associates’ mission is to help accident victims across New Jersey and Pennsylvania receive the compensation they deserve. Today, the multi-lawyer firm exclusively handles personal injury matters, assisting clients with injury claims ranging from car accidents and slip and fall injuries to dog bites and medical malpractice claims. Over the last 26 years, Console and Associates’ attorneys have continuously delivered premier, transparent and successful legal proceedings to clients.
Console and Associates is a proud member of The New Jersey State Bar Association, Defending Liberty Pursuing Justice and American Association for Justice.
For more information, please visit: https://www.myinjuryattorney.com.
Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
+1 954-673-6835
email us here