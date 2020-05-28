Stable Craft Brewing At Hermitage Hill Announces New Executive Chef Stephan Klein
Executive Chef Stephan Klein Brings His Culinary Expertise From The Homestead Resort To Stable Craft’s Taproom and High-Profile Weddings and EventsWAYNESBORO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WAYNESBORO, VA – (May 28, 2020) - Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill, an authentic working farm brewery and winery, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chef Stephan Klein as Executive Chef. Klein will be responsible for overseeing the menus and staff of Stable Craft Brewing’s agri-pub style restaurant as well as for weddings, receptions, private parties and corporate events.
“We are excited to welcome Executive Chef Klein to Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill,” said Craig Nargi, owner. “Chef Klein is extremely talented, with an impressive culinary background, most recently with the renown Homestead Resort and we are confident that guests and locals will love what he brings to the table.”
Klein will also be updating Stable Craft’s farm fresh agri-pub menu as well as developing new menus for weddings and receptions.
Citing his father and stepfather as his culinary inspirations, teaching him to love what the earth could provide, Klein brings his farm-to-table culinary philosophy to the brewery.
“I am really thrilled to be taking the lead at this award-winning brewery and wedding venue,” said Klein. “I am looking forward to combining the rustic chic of Stable Craft Brewing with my take on fresh from the farm fare, to introduce guests to a totally unique eating experience.”
Prior to joining Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill, Klein most recently acted as Chef Tournade at the historic Homestead Resort overseeing the resort’s fine dining, fast casual and casual outlets.
Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests socially distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience while complying with Governor Northam’s guidelines.
For hours of operation and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing/. For more information, call 540-490-2609.
