THE SPRING WILDFLOWER SYMPOSIUM AT THE NATURE FOUNDATION AT WINTERGREEN FOCUSSES ON NATIVE PLANTS ON MAY 17–19, 2024
Nature is Calling: Discover the Beauty and Benefits of Native Plants
According to Doug Coleman, “There’s no way to come away from this event without learning more about botany, ecology, entomology, geology and ornithology while taking in the beauty of the Blue Ridge.””WINTERGREEN, VA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrate spring and the wildflowers of the Blue Ridge at the Spring Wildflower Symposium on Friday, May 17 through Sunday, May 19 at the Nature Foundation at Wintergreen. Wintergreen’s Spring Wildflower Symposium offers guests and symposium attendees a close-up look at the best and most diverse coverage of wildflowers and mountain ecosystems. Wintergreen’s unique setting features over 30 miles of hiking trails and convenient access to diverse geological sites.
According to Doug Coleman, the Nature Foundation at Wintergreen’s executive director, “this year’s symposium features a full program of wildflower walks, native landscaping ideas, art classes and natural history lectures with the country’s leading experts in their field. There’s no way you could come away from this event without learning more about botany, ecology, entomology, geology and ornithology while taking in the beauty of the Blue Ridge.”
New this year: Members of TNFW’s Plant Propagation committee will have a small demonstration of plants during the Symposium on Saturday; plants can be ordered during the time and picked up on Sunday at the greenhouse.
To register for the 41st Anniversary of the Spring Wildflower Symposium, call 434-325-8169 or email info@twnf.org. Registration fees cover Symposium events only and do not include accommodations. For accommodations at Wintergreen Resort, call 855-699-1858 and ask about the special Wildflower Symposium package for a discount on lodging.
The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen (TNFW), 1 501©(3) non-profit organization, promotes the understanding and appreciation of the natural and cultural history of the central Blue Ridge of Virginia. All proceeds from this event benefit the Nature Foundation at Wintergreen.
