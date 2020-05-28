Rothman Orthopaedic Institute Partners with Radix Health to Launch Self-Scheduling for Telehealth
Partnership Enables Rothman to Further Enhance Patient Experience and Patient Access in the New Normal
The current health pandemic created an unprecedented demand for virtual visits, and we knew that we needed to quickly adopt online scheduling to meet the growing demand.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radix Health, Inc., a leading provider of patient access technologies, today announced that it has partnered with Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, a world leader in the field of orthopaedics with offices in Greater Philadelphia, New Jersey and New York. Health systems and medical groups have undergone a seismic shift due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Radix Health’s DASH software will help Rothman Orthopaedics meet the unprecedented demand for telehealth services and deliver a seamless virtual visit experience in the New Normal.
Delivering a Seamless Patient Experience in the New Normal
Radix’s DASH software will help Rothman Orthopaedics adapt to the growing need for on-demand and scheduled virtual visits. The DASH platform enables frictionless access to care by giving patients the ability to search providers and identify the right doctor to meet their medical needs at the right time. Patients are able to self-schedule telehealth visits across a number of digital channels.
Words from the President of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute and the CEO of Radix Health
“As leaders in orthopaedic care, it’s our responsibility to ensure our patients have access to the right care at the right time,” said Alexander R. Vaccaro, MD, PhD, MBA, President of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, Richard H. Rothman Professor and Chairman of the Department of Orthopaedics, and Professor of Neurosurgery at Thomas Jefferson University and Hospitals. “The current health pandemic created an unprecedented demand for virtual visits, and we knew that we needed to quickly adopt online scheduling to meet the growing demand. We are excited about our ability to streamline access to virtual care and offer online scheduling through various digital channels.”
“Rothman Orthopaedics is a national leader in orthopaedic care.” said Arun Mohan, MD, MBA, CEO and Co-Founder of Radix Health. “A key component of telehealth is providing patients with the ability to identify the right doctor for their needs and to ensure the condition can be evaluated via telemedicine. We’re improving patient access to virtual visits during a time when many patients are relying on telehealth for much needed care.”
About Rothman Orthopaedic Institute
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is a world-leader in the field of orthopaedics providing communities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York with high-quality, compassionate and affordable musculoskeletal care that is grounded in evidence-based medicine—the results of which will exceed expectations.
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute orthopaedists treat patients at nearly 40 office locations, two of which include orthopaedic urgent care clinics. Rothman also has surgical privileges at 58 facilities across the tri-state region. With experts in nine orthopaedic sub-specialties including spine, hip and knee, foot and ankle, shoulder and elbow, hand and wrist, sports medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, orthopaedic oncology and trauma, Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is recognized for excellence in clinical treatment methods, research, education and technology.
Consistently recognized as national and regional “Top Docs,” Rothman Orthopaedic Institute is proud to be the official team physicians for the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, the iconic Radio City Rockettes, The Big East Conference, as well as over 40 college and high school teams.
For more information about Rothman Orthopaedic Institute please call 1-800-321-9999 or visit www.RothmanOrtho.com.
About Radix Health
Radix Health is a technology company that believes patient experience starts with patient access. Our data-driven solutions align provider supply with patient demand, maximizing existing capacity and reducing delays in care. We help leading medical groups optimize every step of a patient’s appointment journey - from alerting patients to needed care, helping them find the right provider, scheduling an appointment across multiple channels, and engaging with patients until the day of their visit. We take the busy work out of getting patients in the door so you can focus on the hard work of keeping them healthy. To learn more, please visit www.radixhealth.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Twitter.
