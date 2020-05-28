Air Purifier Market Size to Reach Revenues of over $90 Billion by 2025 – Arizton

Air Purifier Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (HEPA, Ionic, Activated, Carbon, Others ), By Application, By Geography.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The air purifier market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 42% during the period 2019–2025. This market research report includes data-driven and deep market insights on the impact of COVID-19 across geographies, segments, and vendor landscape. Leverage Arizton's market analysis to take real-time strategic business decisions and enhance your product portfolios.

Global air purifier market is expected to see surge in sales in various regions. With the increase in adoption rate of air purifiers in household category, residential air purifiers are also expected to increase the market share during the forecast period. Commercial air purifier market is dominating in the application segment. As almost every commercial space has installed air purifiers to provide their employees with clean air. Rising innovation such as wearable and other portable air purifier and smart purifiers are expected to increase the penetration rate. Demand in countries such as China, India, South Korea, United States, Germany, Mexico and Russia are expected to have high demand in the market compared to other countries.

Arizton’s recent market research report considers the present scenario of the air purifier market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Air Purifier Market – Dynamics

Here are the list of trends and drivers that are impacting the revenues and profitability in the air purifier market:

• Wearable Air Purifiers

• Advancement in Technology

• Demand for Energy-Efficient Air Purifiers

• Increase in Urbanization

• Increasing Health Problems Associated with Air Pollution



Air Purifier Market – Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by technology, application, and geography.

• The HEPA segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of over 44% during the period. One of the major reasons for the high dominance of this segment is HEPA filters are efficient to clean out around 99.97% of particulate pollutants such as pollen, dust, along with irritating particles and pollutants.

• Industrial air purification systems are witnessing high adoption in the automotive, healthcare, power, and food manufacturing sectors. With the increased focus on the health of factory and industry workers, the demand for industrial purifiers is expected to grow during the forecast period.

• The residential segment is witnessing increasing demand due to the increase in awareness of home pollutants. Indoor air pollution is considered as one of the top five environmental health risks. Therefore, the demand for residential purifiers is expected to increase in several regions, particularly in highly polluted cities.

By Technology

• HEPA

• Ionic

• Activated Carbon

• Others

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Air Purifier Market – Geography

The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of over 43% during the period 2019­–2025. The rise in pollution levels in several metropolitan cities is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. These cities have witnessed remarkable demand and awareness among consumers for air purifiers. In China, HEPA filters are in high demand as they are highly effective to reduce indoor and outdoor particles. As part of healthy living, several consumers in China have installed air purifiers in their houses in China.

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Russia

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Chile

o Colombia

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Turkey

o Egypt

Air Purifier Market – Vendor Landscape

The global air purifier market is in the growth stage. It has achieved popularity and high penetration in China, India, and the US. The market consists of a high number of players in these regions, making it highly fragmented and competitive. Major key players account for more than 60% share of the overall market in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. On the contrary, there are no significant players in countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia. There is an immense opportunity for vendors to expand their business in high polluting countries and densely populated regions.

Prominent Vendors

• Blue Star

• Philips

• Whirlpool

• Midea

• Daikin

Other Prominent Vendors

• Rabbit Air

• Sharp

• A.O. Smith

• Blue Air

• Coway

• Honeywell

• Oransi

• IQ Air

• Samsung

• LG

• Eureka Forbes

• Camfil Group

• The 3M Company

• Aerus

• Air Pura

• Probreeze

• Homedics

• Boneco AG

• Guardian Technologies

• Winix

• Levoit

• Pure Enrichment

• Allerair

• GreenTech

• Novaerus

• Bionaire

